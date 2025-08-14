403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Aramco Inks Deal With Int'l Consortium To Develop Jafurah Gas Field
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia's energy giant Aramco signed a USD 11 billion lease and leaseback deal with international consortium, led by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) - a part of BlackRock, to develop its Jafurah gas processing facilities.
Jafurah is the largest non-associated gas development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, estimated to contain 229 trillion standard cubic feet of raw gas and 75 billion stock tank barrels of condensates.
It is a key component in Aramco's plans to increase gas production capacity by 60% between 2021 and 2030, to meet rising demand, Aramco said in a press release on Thursday.
As part of the transaction a newly-formed subsidiary, Jafurah Midstream Gas Company (JMGC), will lease development and usage rights for the Jafurah Field Gas Plant and the Riyas NGL Fractionation Facility, and lease them back to Aramco for a period of 20 years.
JMGC will receive a tariff payable by Aramco in exchange for granting Aramco the exclusive right to receive, process, and treat raw gas from Jafurah, according to the statement.
Aramco will hold a 51 percent majority stake in JMGC, with the remaining 49 percent held by investors led by GIP.
The transaction, which will not impose any restrictions on Aramco's production volumes, is expected to close as soon as practicable, subject to customary closing conditions.
"Jafurah is a cornerstone of our ambitious gas expansion program, and the GIP-led consortium's participation as investors in a key component of our unconventional gas operations demonstrates the attractive value proposition of the project," said Amin H. Nasser, Aramco President and CEO.
"This foreign direct investment into the Kingdom also highlights the appeal of Aramco's long-term strategy to the international investment community.
"As Jafurah prepares to start phase one production this year, development of subsequent phases is well on track," he noted.
"We look forward to Jafurah playing a major role as a feedstock provider to the petrochemicals sector, and supplying energy required to power new growth sectors, such as AI data centers, in the Kingdom," Nasser added.
On his part, Bayo Ogunlesi, Chairman and CEO of GIP, said, "We are pleased to deepen our partnership with Aramco with our investment in Saudi Arabia's natural gas infrastructure, a key pillar of global natural gas markets.
"Today's announcement builds upon BlackRock and GIP's longstanding relationship with Aramco to serve growing market needs for cleaner fuels, energy security and energy affordability."
"The opportunity to invest in one of the region's most significant natural gas developments garnered significant interest from investors worldwide," Ogunlesi pointed out.
"Co-investors in the transaction include leading institutional investors from Asia and the Middle East. When completed, the transaction will support the optimization of Aramco's assets and capture additional value from the development of the Jafurah gas field," he went on.
GIP's mid-market infrastructure equity team, which invests in diversified and contracted mid-market infrastructure assets and businesses around the world, has a robust, long-term track record of successful investments in the Middle East.
This investment also builds upon the strong existing relationship between Aramco and BlackRock.
In 2022, BlackRock co-led a consortium of investors in a separate minority investment in Aramco Gas Pipelines Company. (end)
ash
Jafurah is the largest non-associated gas development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, estimated to contain 229 trillion standard cubic feet of raw gas and 75 billion stock tank barrels of condensates.
It is a key component in Aramco's plans to increase gas production capacity by 60% between 2021 and 2030, to meet rising demand, Aramco said in a press release on Thursday.
As part of the transaction a newly-formed subsidiary, Jafurah Midstream Gas Company (JMGC), will lease development and usage rights for the Jafurah Field Gas Plant and the Riyas NGL Fractionation Facility, and lease them back to Aramco for a period of 20 years.
JMGC will receive a tariff payable by Aramco in exchange for granting Aramco the exclusive right to receive, process, and treat raw gas from Jafurah, according to the statement.
Aramco will hold a 51 percent majority stake in JMGC, with the remaining 49 percent held by investors led by GIP.
The transaction, which will not impose any restrictions on Aramco's production volumes, is expected to close as soon as practicable, subject to customary closing conditions.
"Jafurah is a cornerstone of our ambitious gas expansion program, and the GIP-led consortium's participation as investors in a key component of our unconventional gas operations demonstrates the attractive value proposition of the project," said Amin H. Nasser, Aramco President and CEO.
"This foreign direct investment into the Kingdom also highlights the appeal of Aramco's long-term strategy to the international investment community.
"As Jafurah prepares to start phase one production this year, development of subsequent phases is well on track," he noted.
"We look forward to Jafurah playing a major role as a feedstock provider to the petrochemicals sector, and supplying energy required to power new growth sectors, such as AI data centers, in the Kingdom," Nasser added.
On his part, Bayo Ogunlesi, Chairman and CEO of GIP, said, "We are pleased to deepen our partnership with Aramco with our investment in Saudi Arabia's natural gas infrastructure, a key pillar of global natural gas markets.
"Today's announcement builds upon BlackRock and GIP's longstanding relationship with Aramco to serve growing market needs for cleaner fuels, energy security and energy affordability."
"The opportunity to invest in one of the region's most significant natural gas developments garnered significant interest from investors worldwide," Ogunlesi pointed out.
"Co-investors in the transaction include leading institutional investors from Asia and the Middle East. When completed, the transaction will support the optimization of Aramco's assets and capture additional value from the development of the Jafurah gas field," he went on.
GIP's mid-market infrastructure equity team, which invests in diversified and contracted mid-market infrastructure assets and businesses around the world, has a robust, long-term track record of successful investments in the Middle East.
This investment also builds upon the strong existing relationship between Aramco and BlackRock.
In 2022, BlackRock co-led a consortium of investors in a separate minority investment in Aramco Gas Pipelines Company. (end)
ash
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment