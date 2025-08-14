Devland Academy Launches Teacherlift Vision

AI Grading | TeacherLIFT Vision

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Grading steals evenings. TeacherLift Vision gives them back. Today, DevLand Academy unveils TeacherLift Vision, a new capability inside TeacherLift that lets educators snap a photo of any quiz, test, or homework and get rubric-aware grades in seconds-with suggested feedback teachers can use or edit on the spot.

DevLand Academy today announced the launch of TeacherLift Vision, a groundbreaking AI grading assistant that transforms how teachers evaluate student work. The innovative tool uses advanced computer vision and language models to scan, interpret, and grade handwritten assignments in seconds-complete with explanations and personalized feedback-all while keeping teachers firmly in control of the process.

“Teachers are the operating system of humanity,” said Michael Kessler, Founder of DevLand Academy.“Our job is to give them time back. TeacherLift Vision turns grading from a chore into a conversation-fast, fair, and human.”

The End of the Grading Hangover!

TeacherLift Vision tackles one of education's most persistent problems: the hours teachers spend grading after school, on weekends, and during personal time. The result is what DevLand calls“grading without the grading hangover”-evaluating student work quickly and fairly without sacrificing quality feedback or the human connection that drives great teaching.

Teachers simply point their phone at a stack of papers, tap to capture, and receive graded assignments-complete with highlights, explanations, and ready-to-send comments-in roughly five seconds per page.

Beyond Basic Scanning: Understanding Student Thinking

Unlike traditional scanning or simple answer-checking tools, TeacherLift Vision can:

Read and interpret messy handwriting.

Understand mathematical reasoning, not just final answers.

Identify thinking in open-ended responses.

Handle multiple question types on a single page, including diagrams, fill-in-the-blank, and worked problems.

How It Works??? - TeacherLift Vision combines several advanced capabilities:

Computer vision for auto-crop, de-skew, and glare correction.

Layout analysis to identify questions, answer regions, tables, diagrams, and margins.

OCR & handwriting recognition for typed and handwritten text, including math notation.

Vision-language models (VLMs) to interpret images and text together.

Large language models (LLMs) for rubric-aware scoring and feedback generation.

Transparency and Teacher Control:

In a field where AI tools often act as“black boxes,” TeacherLift Vision puts transparency first. Every AI-assigned grade includes a short rationale and suggested next steps for the student. Any ambiguous or low-confidence result is clearly flagged for quick human review.

Teachers can modify grades or feedback with one tap, and the system maintains a complete audit trail-ensuring educators remain the final authority on assessment.

Built for Real Classrooms:

TeacherLift Vision works across diverse subjects and assignment types, from multiple-choice quizzes to complex math proofs, science diagrams to essays.

- Bulk-scan a full class set or grade papers individually.

- Export results to LMS platforms or download clean PDFs.

- Improve accuracy over time by attaching rubrics or sample solutions.

- Privacy-First Architecture

Recognizing the sensitivity of student data, DevLand Academy built TeacherLift Vision with privacy as a core design principle:

- US-only data processing to meet federal compliance.

- End-to-end encryption for data in transit and at rest.

- FERPA-aligned role-based access controls.

- District-level single sign-on (SSO).

- Configurable data retention settings for administrators.

- Addressing the Teacher Time Crisis

The launch arrives amid rising teacher burnout rates, with heavy workloads driving many educators from the profession. By automating repetitive grading tasks while preserving teacher judgment, TeacherLift Vision helps restore one of education's most valuable resources: time.

“Teachers don't need more dashboards,” Kessler emphasized.“They need more hours.”

$$$LAUNCH OFFER AND AVAILABILITY$$$

The first 1,000 educators to sign up receive TeacherLift Vision free for the initial term. The tool is available now within TeacherLift-rolling out automatically to existing users-and new users can start grading within minutes.

District-level implementations and pilot programs for LMS integrations are also open for applications.

Technical Performance

Early testing shows most pages process in seconds, with bulk mode allowing entire class sets to be graded in one queue. The system is optimized for standard phone cameras and typical classroom lighting conditions.

About DevLand Academy & TeacherLift

The mission at DevLand Academy is EDUCATOR/STUDENT-first tools designed to make classrooms run on curiosity. Combining thoughtful design with advanced AI, the company helps teachers teach and students learn more effectively. We're also making learning fun again!

