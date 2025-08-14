Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARES
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
11,115,181
|
|
|
$
|
2,936,544
|
|
Marketable investment securities
|
|
|
2,247,638
|
|
|
|
26,811,098
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
210,968
|
|
|
|
132,570
|
|
Inventory, net
|
|
|
1,084,627
|
|
|
|
1,072,724
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
648,752
|
|
|
|
1,338,762
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
15,307,166
|
|
|
|
32,291,698
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
2,673,390
|
|
|
|
2,761,280
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use asset
|
|
|
1,668,416
|
|
|
|
2,114,876
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
26,101,000
|
|
|
|
26,101,000
|
|
Investment in joint venture
|
|
|
715,861
|
|
|
|
731,065
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
46,465,833
|
|
|
$
|
63,999,919
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
1,635,196
|
|
|
$
|
3,294,254
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
1,008,127
|
|
|
|
2,562,169
|
|
Operating lease liability, current
|
|
|
824,458
|
|
|
|
915,619
|
|
Contingent consideration liabilities, current
|
|
|
197,610
|
|
|
|
502,819
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
45,857
|
|
|
|
40,857
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
3,711,248
|
|
|
|
7,315,718
|
|
Long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
736,933
|
|
|
|
713,643
|
|
Operating lease liability
|
|
|
879,258
|
|
|
|
1,236,560
|
|
Contingent consideration liabilities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
422,080
|
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
|
|
1,616,191
|
|
|
|
2,372,283
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
5,327,439
|
|
|
|
9,688,001
|
|
Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
|
|
|
41,031
|
|
|
|
37,902
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost; 4,848,678 shares held as of June 30, 2025
|
|
|
(15,575,795)
|
|
|
|
(15,575,795)
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
104,843,320
|
|
|
|
102,472,210
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
134,068
|
|
|
|
418,443
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(48,304,230)
|
|
|
|
(33,040,842)
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
41,138,394
|
|
|
|
54,311,918
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
46,465,833
|
|
|
$
|
63,999,919
|
|
CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARES
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Product revenue
|
|
$
|
162,910
|
|
|
$
|
161,102
|
|
Grant revenue
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2,495,738
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
162,910
|
|
|
|
2,656,840
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
32,106
|
|
|
|
212,148
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
130,804
|
|
|
|
2,444,692
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
609,713
|
|
|
|
1,041,243
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
2,599,982
|
|
|
|
3,132,385
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
4,687,459
|
|
|
|
5,612,691
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
291,414
|
|
|
|
338,335
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
8,188,568
|
|
|
|
10,124,654
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
(8,057,764)
|
|
|
|
(7,679,962)
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income, net
|
|
|
12,158
|
|
|
|
342,188
|
|
Realized gain on investments
|
|
|
340,358
|
|
|
|
74,165
|
|
Gain (loss) on disposition of assets
|
|
|
(9,004)
|
|
|
|
3,500
|
|
Gain (loss) on remeasurement of acquisition contingencies
|
|
|
10,222
|
|
|
|
(244,116)
|
|
Loss on equity method investment in joint venture
|
|
|
(13,760)
|
|
|
|
(74,503)
|
|
Total other income, net
|
|
|
339,974
|
|
|
|
101,234
|
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
(7,717,790)
|
|
|
|
(7,578,728)
|
|
Income tax provision
|
|
|
12,327
|
|
|
|
20,590
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(7,730,117)
|
|
|
$
|
(7,599,318)
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities,
|
|
|
(196,585)
|
|
|
|
144,653
|
|
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
$
|
(196,585)
|
|
|
$
|
144,653
|
|
Comprehensive loss
|
|
$
|
(7,926,702)
|
|
|
$
|
(7,454,665)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and Diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.23)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.25)
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and Diluted
|
|
|
33,108,399
|
|
|
|
30,124,696
|
|
CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(7,730,117)
|
|
|
$
|
(7,599,318)
|
|
Interest income, net
|
|
|
(12,158)
|
|
|
|
(342,188)
|
|
Realized gain on investments
|
|
|
(340,358)
|
|
|
|
(74,165)
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
291,414
|
|
|
|
338,335
|
|
(Gain) loss on disposition of assets
|
|
|
9,004
|
|
|
|
(3,500)
|
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
|
|
(10,222)
|
|
|
|
244,116
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
580,265
|
|
|
|
1,499,658
|
|
Income tax provision
|
|
|
12,327
|
|
|
|
20,590
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
(7,199,845)
|
|
|
$
|
(5,916,472)
|
