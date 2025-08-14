403
Al Ansari Financial Services' H1 2025 Operating Income Increases By 13% To A Record AED 638 Million
|In AED thousands (unless otherwise stated)
|H1'25*
|H1'24
|% change (YoY)
|Q2'25
|Q2'24
|% change (YoY)
|Operating Income
|638,364
|567,055
|+13%
|344,160
|292,329
|+18%
|EBITDA
|287,051
|257,917
|+11%
|149,386
|135,502
|+10%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|45.0%
|45.5%
|43.4%
|46.4%
|Net Profit after Tax
|212,244
|205,476
|+3%
|103,390
|106,732
|(3%)
|Earnings per Share
|0.0283
|0.0274
|+3%
|0.0138
|0.0142
|(3%)
|Free Cash Flow (FCF)
|269,790
|242,019
|+12%
|137,213
|127,181
|+8%
|H1'25*
|H1'24
|Change (unit) (YoY)
|No. of physical branches
|439
|259
|180 net branches since H1'24
|Total No. of transactions
|27.6 mn
|25.0 mn
|+10%
-
Operating Income demonstrated an increase of 13% YoY driven by the consolidation of BFC figures and robust performance across most of the business lines.
EBITDA witnessed a sizeable 11% growth YoY, with EBITDA margin remaining consistent at 45%, despite a complex operating environment characterised by increased costs and geopolitical tensions in the region.
Net profit after tax increased by 3% YoY, as a result of the increased finance costs for the acquisition loan, despite the sizeable uptick in operating income arising from the consolidation of BFC results.
-
The total number of transactions grew by 10% compared to the same period last year, reaching 28 million transactions.
The market continues to witness pressures from key remittance corridors as well as certain fintech practices and ongoing geopolitical tensions, which have weighed on remittance income. Despite these headwinds, Remittance Operating Income rose by 2% YoY, reflecting the Group's robust fundamentals and market adaptability.
Although geopolitical tensions in certain markets have exerted pressure on the banknotes business, the Group demonstrated resilience in this segment, reporting a substantial 26% YoY increase in Banknotes Operating income. Strategic partnerships, strong overall performance and increased demand on our prepaid cards, the consolidation of BFC figures and the GCC's surge in tourism enabled us to navigate disruptions and to continue to meet and exceed customer expectations.
The Group's WPS and Other Products & Services business delivered impressive growth, with operating income increasing by a robust 36% YoY. This growth was driven by the GCC's expanding labour market and ongoing infrastructure and development projects. As more employers prioritise compliance and timely salary disbursements, demand for secure, efficient payroll solutions remains strong.
The Group's continued investment in digital innovation is yielding strong results, with a notable 30% YoY increase in the number of transactions conducted through its digital channels, constituting 23% of the total outward remittance transactions. This growth reflects the accelerating adoption of our digital platforms, as more customers choose the convenience, speed, and reliability of our online and mobile services. The uptick in usage is a direct outcome of our commitment to deliver a seamless and intuitive customer experience - one that builds trust and encourages long-term digital engagement. As we advance our digital transformation strategy, these early adoption trends position us well for scalable growth and deeper customer connectivity in the quarters ahead.
We remain focused on seamless integration, operational excellence, and value add opportunities that will reinforce our market leadership in the sector.
