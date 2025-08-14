ADFD And LLF Organize A 'Adaptive Results Based Management' Workshop

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – August, 2025 – In line with its continued efforts to foster knowledge exchange and adopt global best practices, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development ADFD, in collaboration with its strategic partner, the Lives and Livelihoods Fund LLF, organized a joint specialized workshop on the 'Adaptive Results Based Management aRBM'.





The initiative underscores ADFD's commitment to advancing operational excellence and institutional effectiveness through modern methodologies and strategic frameworks that elevate project performance and Adaptive national leadership and technical experts to deliver high-impact development outcomes. During the workshop, experts from ADFD and LLF explored practical tools and flexible approaches that enhance every stage of the project lifecycle, from planning and implementation to monitoring and results-driven evaluation. Case studies of projects executed using this approach were also presented, illustrating how applying the aRBM framework leads to better-informed decisions and measurable impact on the ground. Regarding this workshop, Adel Abdullah Al Hosani, Executive Director of Operations Sector at ADFD, stated:“Sharing our extensive experience with partners and engaging with international best practices is a cornerstone of the Fund's strategy to strengthen institutional frameworks and ensure the sustainability of development impact across our projects.” Al Hosani added,“This workshop reflects ADFD's ongoing commitment to fostering a culture of continuous improvement and enhancing the Fund's agility in responding to global developments. It underscores our role as a reliable partner in supporting development goals and advancing economic and social prosperity worldwide.” Dr. Bandar Alhoweish, Head of the Lives and Livelihoods Fund, noted,” This workshop emphasizes our strategic partnership with ADFD, serving as a valuable platform to advance our shared goals. It supports high-impact development initiatives and enhances community well-being by driving economic activity and fostering the growth of key sectors in the least developed member countries of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB). Dr. Alhoweish further added,” The workshop's outcomes will deliver tangible results by enabling knowledge exchange and integrating institutional expertise. This would also ensure effective program implementation and reinforce long-term sustainable development impacts, in line with IsDB's vision of fostering inclusive growth and resilience in member countries.” The Lives and Livelihoods Fund, a US$2.5 billion development initiative launched in 2016, represents a collaborative development vision of the ADFD, Islamic Development Bank, Gates Foundation, Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, and Qatar Fund for Development. As the largest initiative of its kind in the Middle East, the LLF is dedicated to enabling low-income countries to access the financial resources required to support their development priorities, build resilient futures, and elevate the well-being of their populations.