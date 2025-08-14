Al-Futtaim Launches“Building Bridges” To Empower Emirati Youth And Celebrate 70 Years Of Uaejapan Partnership

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) In alignment with the UAE's Year of Community, Al-Futtaim in collaboration with its partners will send 50 young Emirati delegates to Expo 2025 in Osaka to immerse them in international experience and foster deeper cultural and economic ties between the two nations.







Dubai, United Arab Emirates;August 2025: In recognition of the UAE's Year of Community, Al-Futtaim, in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Culture, Emirates Foundation and Al Khaleejiya Radio 100.9, and with the support of the UAE Pavilion is proud to launch“Building Bridges: Voices of the Future”, a landmark initiative that will see 50 exceptional Emirati youth represent the UAE at Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan, while giving them the opportunity to explore the Expo's global showcases, participate in cultural exchange, and engage with innovations shaping the future.

This initiative reflects Al-Futtaim's enduring commitment to national development and global engagement. It also underscores the company's legacy of more than 70 years of partnership with Japan, through its representation of 13 leading Japanese brands. The choice of Osaka as the destination is symbolic, reaffirming the deep bilateral relationship and a shared commitment to innovation, collaboration, and cross-cultural exchange.

The delegates, aged 21 to 30, were selected through a rigorous, multi-partner process led by Al-Futtaim, the UAE Ministry of Culture, Emirates Foundation, and Al Khaleejiya Radio. Candidates were evaluated based on key criteria such as ambassadorial potential, creativity, cross-cultural awareness, community impact, and leadership capability. As part of the selection, applicants were asked to complete a creative exercise that demonstrated their alignment with the programme's values.

Commenting on the initiative, Omar Al Futtaim, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Al-Futtaim said:“This initiative perfectly aligns with our values of empowering individuals and contributing to the prosperity of the nation. By providing these exceptional young Emiratis with the opportunity to represent the UAE on a global stage, we are not only strengthening the bond between the UAE and Japan but also investing in the development of future ambassadors who will carry the UAE's message of progress, diversity, and innovation to the world. This programme provides an unparalleled platform for young Emiratis to develop their leadership skills, broaden their horizons, and become influential advocates for the UAE on the global stage, truly celebrating their voices as future global ambassadors.”

H.E. Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture commented,“Building Bridges is a powerful initiative that reflects the UAE's commitment to empowering youth and strengthening global cultural dialogue. This initiative offers our young creatives and leaders a platform to engage with the world while reinforces the deep-rooted cultural ties between the UAE and Japan. At the Ministry of Culture, we believe that nurturing cross-cultural understanding and global collaboration is essential to shaping a more inclusive, creative, and sustainable future. We are proud to support this journey and confident that these young ambassadors will carry forward the spirit of our heritage and the vision of our nation.”

Adding to this sentiment, H.E Ahmed Taleb Al Shamsi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Foundation stated:“Emirates Foundation is dedicated to empowering the youth of the UAE, and the 'Building Bridges' initiative offers an unparalleled opportunity for our young talent to engage with global communities. We believe this experience will be transformative, equipping them with the skills and perspectives needed to become impactful leaders and innovators.”

The delegates will travel in three cohorts between August and October 2025, taking part in cultural immersions, leadership workshops, and visits to Expo 2025, where they will engage with global peers and innovations. As youth ambassadors, they will help deepen UAE–Japan ties by sharing the UAE's heritage and vision, while gaining insights and networks to inspire impact at home.

In parallel, and as part of its 70YearsForward campaign, Al-Futtaim has launched a dedicated secondment programme in collaboration with the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka. Between July and October, talented young Emirati employees from across the Group are seconded to support the UAE's presence on the ground. This reflects the Group's enduring commitment to cross-cultural exchange, international collaboration, and the UAE–Japan partnership and demonstrates Al-Futtaim's dedication to empowering its people with meaningful, nation-building experiences that represent the UAE's values on a global stage.

About Al-Futtaim:

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Operating across 18 countries in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia, the Group spans key sectors including automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health. Al-Futtaim's work is driven by a clear purpose: to enrich lives and elevate communities through practical, forward-looking solutions.

Employing a workforce of nearly 33,000 people, Al-Futtaim represents a portfolio of over 200 of the world's most recognised and trusted brands, including Toyota, Lexus, IKEA, ACE, Marks & Spencer, and many more.

With a strong focus on digital innovation and artificial intelligence, sustainable growth, strategic partnerships, and empowering its people, Al-Futtaim's approach is anchored in long-term value creation. Its integrated business model positions the Group as a reliable partner to stakeholders-supporting customers, communities, and collaborators alike in navigating the needs of today while planning for tomorrow.

Underpinned by the values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to build a legacy that reflects its responsibility to people, progress, and the planet.