Addleshaw Goddard Advises Al Waha Land LLC On AED 530 Million Disposal Of Almarkaz Industrial Park Assets To Aldar

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, August 1, 2025: International law firm Addleshaw Goddard has advised Al Waha Land LLC (Waha Land), a wholly owned subsidiary of Waha Capital, on the recent AED 530 million disposal of integrated logistics assets, with a total net leasable area of 182,500 sqm, at the 6 million sqm AlMarkaz Industrial Park, Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi. The transaction, which was completed by Aldar on 30 June 2025, marks a significant milestone in the UAE's real estate and logistics sectors.

Developed by Waha Land and enjoying special economic zone status, AlMarkaz Industrial Park is located in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region.The property benefits from near-full occupancy and a diverse mix of international, regional, and government-related tenants. With further development potential at AlMarkaz, the transaction presents an opportunity for Aldar and Waha to explore future collaboration at the site.

Owen Richards, Partner – Corporate Finance at Addleshaw Goddard, commented:“We are delighted to have supported Waha Capital on this landmark transaction. The sale of AlMarkaz Industrial Park assets reflects the strength and scalability of the UAE's logistics and industrial sectors, which continue to attract significant investment amid the region's economic diversification efforts. This deal underscores our expertise in advising on high-value, complex transactions in the real estate and logistics sectors across the Middle East.”

The transaction highlights the growing importance of the logistics and industrial real estate sector in the Middle East, as regional economies prioritise infrastructure development and supply chain resilience. The UAE has emerged as a hub for logistics innovation, with its strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and business-friendly environment driving demand for high-quality industrial assets.

The Addleshaw Goddard team advising on the transaction was led by Owen Richards, supported by Rachael Norris, James Whittam, Ryan Shanley (UAE Corporate), Heather Gibson (Tax), Jeremy Scott, Edward Foster (Real Estate), and Philip Chalmers and Maral Nafar (Banking).

This transaction further reinforces Addleshaw Goddard's position as a trusted advisor on high-profile real estate and logistics deals across the MENA region, reflecting the firm's focus on delivering exceptional legal expertise and strategic insights to its clients.