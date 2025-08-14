UAE: Pakistani Missions Renew Proposal To Rebuild Dubai Consulate

Pakistani missions in the UAE have again proposed to their government the complete rebuilding of the Dubai consulate to further enhance services to a wider audience, said Hussain Muhammad, consul-general of Pakistan in Dubai.

“We have again requested the Pakistan government for the construction of a new consulate in Dubai. The process was started in 2015, but the case was relegated and closed. We involved Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar also. They have taken note of it and I am very hopeful that it will be built very soon,” Muhammad told Khaleej Times in an interview on the sidelines of Independence Day celebrations on Thursday.

He noted that this land was gifted to the Pakistan Consulate by the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and its prime location offers convenient access and connectivity to visitors and community members who come for consular services.

Dubai's Pakistan Consulate is one of the three largest in the world for the South Asian country, serving around 2,000 citizens daily for passport, ID card, attestation, and other services.

“Approximately 1,000 people come for passport renewals, while around 250-300 come for Nicop renewals. In addition, about 200 people visit for attestation, and many visit for the welfare department... We open the consular section for our people even during Pakistani holidays,” he said.

He added that the consulate plans to build a hall, and an application has been submitted to Dubai Municipality, which is reviewing it.

Hussain Muhammad advised the community members to strictly adhere to the UAE's rules, regulations, and cultural values.

There are around 1.7 million Pakistani nationals living in the UAE, the second largest expat community in the Emirates after Indians.

On Thursday, Pakistan's Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Consulate-General in Dubai celebrated the 40th Independence Day with senior officials and community members.

Dressed in traditional attire and carrying flags, hundreds attended the flag-hoisting and cake-cutting ceremonies at the embassy and consulate.

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi urged the Pakistani diaspora to sustain their constructive role in the country's development. He praised their contributions to the UAE's growth and Pakistan's economy through $7.9 billion in remittances last year.

The ambassador also announced the introduction of an online passport and National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) tracking system to further streamline consular services for the Pakistani community.

He also noted that two community schools had, for the first time in 20 years, achieved a 'good' ranking, reflecting collective efforts toward educational improvement. He further shared that more Pakistani private schools have been encouraged to open branches in the UAE to expand access to quality, affordable education for the community.