Dayforce (DAY) Stock Signal 14/08: Sell The Bounce? (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Short Trade IdeaEnter your short position between 51.50 (yesterday's intra-day low) and 55.51 (the last price action rejection by its 50.0% Fibonacci Retracement Fan level).Market Index Analysis
- Dayforce (DAY) is a member of the S&P 500 This index pushed higher and hovers near record highs, but cracks in the rally exist The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the S&P 500 shows a negative divergence
- The DAY D1 chart shows price action inside a bearish price channel It also shows price action facing resistance from its descending 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement Fan level The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bearish, with a descending trendline The average bearish trading volumes are higher than the average bullish trading volumes DAY corrected as the S&P 500 moved higher, a significant bearish trading signal
- DAY Entry Level: Between 51.50 and 55.51 DAY Take Profit: Between 38.40 and 43.23 DAY Stop Loss: Between 57.80 and 59.41 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.08
