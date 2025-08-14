Nationalspotlighttv Speaks With Lifestyle Expert Ashley Hearon-Smith About Back-To-School Cleaning
NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Back-to-school season is officially here! Whether prepping your home or moving your kids into their first college dorm, you can start the year off right by keeping your space clean and refreshed with Swiffer. Lifestyle expert and mom Ashley Hearon-Smith joined a Satellite Media Tour in partnership with Lyons Broadcast PR to share how the Swiffer provides a deep and efficient clean that can fit into even the busiest schedule.
With the Swiffer PowerMop , you can say goodbye to long dry times and dirty water because the PowerMop is an all-in-one cleaning tool that delivers a mop & bucket clean in half the time.
For those moving into a dorm or apartment, they'll be interested in the Sweep + Mop Deluxe , the biggest innovation to the classic Swiffer Sweeper in 25 years. This 2-in-1 game changer picks up both dry and wet messes, from spilled drinks to hair collecting in the corner. The best part is that it collapses in half for easy storage.
And whether you're a parent adjusting to the new schedule or student settling into your new place, things get dusty. The 6ft Duster traps and locks dirt, dust and allergens. The 6ft extendable handle helps you get into tight and hard-to-reach spaces with ease.
For more information visit Swiffer.com .
A video accompanying this announcement is available at:CONTACT: Contact: Kelsey Stone ... (301) 942-1306
