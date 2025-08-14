Andhra Set To Rollout Free Bus Travel Scheme For Women

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Aug 14 (IANS) Women in Andhra Pradesh will be able to travel for free in APSRTC buses from Friday (August 15) as the TDP-led NDA government is set to implement the scheme to implement its poll promise.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will formally launch the Stree Shakti scheme at PNBS, Vijayawada, in the presence of NDA leaders.

On Independence Day, women will be freed from the burden of travel expenses, says the coalition government.

The scheme allows free travel for women in five categories of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses across the state: Pallevelugu, Ultra Pallevelugu, City Ordinary, Express, and Metro Express.

The Transport Department and APSRTC have made all necessary arrangements, including the software support to issue zero-fare tickets to women passengers.

The government says that around 2.62 crore women in the state will benefit from this scheme. Out of the total 11,449 buses under APSRTC, 74 per cent will be available for free travel for women. The government has also extended the scheme's benefit to transgender persons.

With the implementation of this scheme, the TDP-led coalition will fulfil another promise made under Super Six.

The Stree Shakti scheme will help women save significantly on travel costs. Government estimates show that women travel, on average, four times a week by bus, while working women travel daily. This costs each woman approximately Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 per month.

The scheme will cost the state government approximately Rs 1,942 crore annually, which will be reimbursed to APSRTC. Despite current financial constraints, the government has given the green signal to provide women with economic relief.

To avail the benefit, passengers must be residents of Andhra Pradesh and present ID proof such as Voter ID, Aadhaar, Ration Card, or Driving License to conductors.

The scheme will not apply to Non-Stop, Super Luxury, AC buses, or services on ghat roads.

The implementation of this scheme will cost Rs 162 crore per month, benefiting about 26.95 lakh people daily in the state.

In the state's population of 5.25 crore, there are 2.62 crore women. Under this scheme, women, girls, and transgenders belonging to the state will be eligible to travel free of charge from anywhere to anywhere.

This scheme does not apply to non-stop interstate bus services or any other categories. Similarly, it does not apply to contract carriage services, chartered services, and package tours.