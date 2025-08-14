ED Conducts New-Search Operations In Bengal School Service Commission Case

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Aug 14 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids at two places, including in Kolkata, in connection with its investigation into the School Service Commission (SSC) Group C and Group D jobs recruitment case.

Officials of the central investigation agency carried out a search operation at two places, including one at New Town on the northern outskirts of Kolkata. According to ED sources, the search operation was carried out to detect the assets of Prasanna Roy, the alleged middleman in this case, who was arrested by the central investigation agency in 2024 and is still behind bars.

According to sources, the ED found Prasanna's assets worth crores of rupees during the investigation into the SSC recruitment case. Some of it has already been confiscated. However, a lot more assets and money have been found.

Based on that information, the ED has started another round of search operations. They are not only searching New Town but also another part of the state for Prasanna's assets.

Prasanna was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the SSC corruption case. Later, the ED started its investigation into the financial irregularities in this case.

During the investigation, the ED found over Rs 26 crore in Prasanna's various companies. However, Prasanna claimed that he earned this entire money from agricultural work, the central agency stated in its charge sheet against him. Prasanna told the ED that he had invested in farm land and deposited the money he earned into the accounts of his various companies.

During the investigation, a total of 250 bank accounts of Prasanna, his wife and close associates were found. In the charge sheet, the ED claims that Rs 72 crore was transacted in the accounts.

In the past, the central agency has confiscated Prasanna's property worth Rs 163 crore. However, this time the ED is conducting searches based on the source of Prasanna's property.