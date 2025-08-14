Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Display For Multiple Certificates (OSK-1082)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a professional and organized means to display a multitude of accomplishments, awards, and certificates," said an inventor, from Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, "so I invented the DELUXE MULTIPLE CERTIFICATE DISPLAY STAND. My design enables you to view and enjoy the items in one location instead of keeping them hidden within drawers or boxes, or displayed on multiple walls, console tables, etc. It also can be embellished with a professional symbol such as a medical insignia."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to display multiple certificates in one location. In doing so, it can be used for academic achievement, marriage certificates, degrees, business or practice licenses, etc. As a result, it eliminates the need to drill holes or use adhesives to install multiple certificates on a wall. It also encourages and empowers students to strive to achieve as they see accomplishments valued at home. The invention features floor and table top models that can be easily relocated, from one room to the next. Additionally, it is ideal for households, businesses, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-OSK-1082, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

