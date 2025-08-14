Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Display For Multiple Certificates (OSK-1082)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a professional and organized means to display a multitude of accomplishments, awards, and certificates," said an inventor, from Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, "so I invented the DELUXE MULTIPLE CERTIFICATE DISPLAY STAND. My design enables you to view and enjoy the items in one location instead of keeping them hidden within drawers or boxes, or displayed on multiple walls, console tables, etc. It also can be embellished with a professional symbol such as a medical insignia."
The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to display multiple certificates in one location. In doing so, it can be used for academic achievement, marriage certificates, degrees, business or practice licenses, etc. As a result, it eliminates the need to drill holes or use adhesives to install multiple certificates on a wall. It also encourages and empowers students to strive to achieve as they see accomplishments valued at home. The invention features floor and table top models that can be easily relocated, from one room to the next. Additionally, it is ideal for households, businesses, etc.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-OSK-1082, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment