403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Visual Arts Commission Announces Art Bridges Cultural Programs In Scotland, Japan, South Korea And Spain
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) professional programs enabling Saudi and Saudi-based cultural practitioners to participate in international exchange and career development
-p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="MOC Cultivating Arts and Culture" src="#/webversion" alt="MOC Cultivating Arts and Culture" width="620" data-bit="iit" /> RIYADH, KSA: The Visual Arts Commission (VAC) announces the launch of the Art Bridges 2025–2026 initiative, comprising four distinguished programs designed to advance professional development and international cultural exchange for Saudi and Saudi-based visual artists, cultural practitioners, creative professionals, and cultural producers. The programs will be implemented across four international destinations, underscoring the Commission's commitment to professional development, global connectivity, fostering cross-cultural dialogue. The first program, in collaboration with the British Council Scotland will take place in Scotland (22 -27 September 2025) . Additional programs will be held in Japan (31 October – 7 November 2025), South Korea (19–27 November 2025), and Spain (2–9 March 2026). Applications for these three programs will open on the 13th of August 2025. The application window for Japan will close on the 21st of August 2025, while applications for South Korea and Spain will remain open until the 31st of August 2025. Dina Amin, CEO of the Visual Arts Commission, commented:“These professional programs offer Saudi and Saudi-based cultural practitioners a unique opportunity to share their creative voices with the world, reflecting the depth and diversity of Saudi Arabia's artistic landscape.” Each Art Bridges program is tailored to the distinctive cultural and creative context of its destination, incorporating engagement with thought-leaders, leading cultural centers, museums, galleries, and artists' studios. Participants will engage in workshops, knowledge-sharing sessions, and dialogues with prominent figures from the local art scenes, fostering meaningful exchange and strengthening professional expertise. Thematic focuses for the 2025–2026 programs include:
-p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="MOC Cultivating Arts and Culture" src="#/webversion" alt="MOC Cultivating Arts and Culture" width="620" data-bit="iit" /> RIYADH, KSA: The Visual Arts Commission (VAC) announces the launch of the Art Bridges 2025–2026 initiative, comprising four distinguished programs designed to advance professional development and international cultural exchange for Saudi and Saudi-based visual artists, cultural practitioners, creative professionals, and cultural producers. The programs will be implemented across four international destinations, underscoring the Commission's commitment to professional development, global connectivity, fostering cross-cultural dialogue. The first program, in collaboration with the British Council Scotland will take place in Scotland (22 -27 September 2025) . Additional programs will be held in Japan (31 October – 7 November 2025), South Korea (19–27 November 2025), and Spain (2–9 March 2026). Applications for these three programs will open on the 13th of August 2025. The application window for Japan will close on the 21st of August 2025, while applications for South Korea and Spain will remain open until the 31st of August 2025. Dina Amin, CEO of the Visual Arts Commission, commented:“These professional programs offer Saudi and Saudi-based cultural practitioners a unique opportunity to share their creative voices with the world, reflecting the depth and diversity of Saudi Arabia's artistic landscape.” Each Art Bridges program is tailored to the distinctive cultural and creative context of its destination, incorporating engagement with thought-leaders, leading cultural centers, museums, galleries, and artists' studios. Participants will engage in workshops, knowledge-sharing sessions, and dialogues with prominent figures from the local art scenes, fostering meaningful exchange and strengthening professional expertise. Thematic focuses for the 2025–2026 programs include:
-
Japan - Art and the Environment: Exploring how artists and art practitioners respond to natural, urban, and traditional surroundings through material, scale, and site.
South Korea - Identity through Art and Community: Examining grassroots cultural movements, artist-led spaces, and collaborative platforms.
Spain - Heritage and Collectivism: Highlighting how collective practice, heritage, and social purpose converge in both contemporary and historic cultural spaces.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment