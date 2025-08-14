Visual Arts Commission Announces Art Bridges Cultural Programs In Scotland, Japan, South Korea And Spain

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) professional programs enabling Saudi and Saudi-based cultural practitioners to participate in international exchange and career development-p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="MOC Cultivating Arts and Culture" src="#/webversion" alt="MOC Cultivating Arts and Culture" width="620" data-bit="iit" />

RIYADH, KSA:

The Visual Arts Commission (VAC) announces the launch of the Art Bridges 2025–2026 initiative, comprising four distinguished programs designed to advance professional development and international cultural exchange for Saudi and Saudi-based visual artists, cultural practitioners, creative professionals, and cultural producers.

The programs will be implemented across four international destinations, underscoring the Commission's commitment to professional development, global connectivity, fostering cross-cultural dialogue.

The first program, in collaboration with the British Council Scotland will take place in Scotland (22 -27 September 2025) . Additional programs will be held in Japan (31 October – 7 November 2025), South Korea (19–27 November 2025), and Spain (2–9 March 2026). Applications for these three programs will open on the 13of August 2025. The application window for Japan will close on the 21of August 2025, while applications for South Korea and Spain will remain open until the 31of August 2025.

Dina Amin, CEO of the Visual Arts Commission, commented:“These professional programs offer Saudi and Saudi-based cultural practitioners a unique opportunity to share their creative voices with the world, reflecting the depth and diversity of Saudi Arabia's artistic landscape.”

Each Art Bridges program is tailored to the distinctive cultural and creative context of its destination, incorporating engagement with thought-leaders, leading cultural centers, museums, galleries, and artists' studios. Participants will engage in workshops, knowledge-sharing sessions, and dialogues with prominent figures from the local art scenes, fostering meaningful exchange and strengthening professional expertise.



Japan - Art and the Environment: Exploring how artists and art practitioners respond to natural, urban, and traditional surroundings through material, scale, and site.

South Korea - Identity through Art and Community: Examining grassroots cultural movements, artist-led spaces, and collaborative platforms. Spain - Heritage and Collectivism: Highlighting how collective practice, heritage, and social purpose converge in both contemporary and historic cultural spaces.

Thematic focuses for the 2025–2026 programs include:

Applicants must be over 21 years of age, possess a minimum of five years of professional experience in their field, and present a strong portfolio demonstrating their contributions to the cultural sector. Proficiency in English and full commitment to the program schedule are mandatory (full criteria is detailed in the application form).

The Art Bridges initiative represents a cornerstone of the Visual Arts Commission's mission to expand Saudi Arabia's cultural voice on the global stage, cultivate sustainable creative ecosystems, and build enduring international partnerships.

About the Visual Arts Commission:

The Visual Arts Commission is one of 11 sector-specific commissions under the Ministry of Culture. Founded in 2020, it is leading the development of the visual arts sector in Saudi Arabia. The Commission is working to nurture the talent of art enthusiasts, practitioners, and professionals in the country, and support the production and exhibition of artwork in all its forms, locally and internationally.

About the Ministry of Culture:

Saudi Arabia has a vast history of arts and culture. The Ministry of Culture is developing Saudi Arabia's cultural economy and enriching the daily lives of citizens, residents, and visitors. Overseeing 11 sector-specific commissions, the Ministry works towards the support of and preservation of a vibrant culture that is true to its past and looks to the future by cherishing heritage and unleashing new and inspiring forms of expression for all.