Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cloudburst In Kishtwar: Admin Sets Up Control Room, Help Desk

2025-08-14 10:12:25
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday set up a control room-cum-help desk to assist people and pilgrims following flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in a village in Kishtwar.

At least 12 people have been killed and the toll could go higher, officials said. The control room has been set up in Paddar, about 15 km from Chositi village where the disaster struck.

Five officials have been put on duty for the control room. The numbers provided are: 9858223125, 6006701934, 9797504078, 8492886895, 8493801381, and 7006463710.

Besides these, the district control room numbers are 01995-259555 and 9484217492, and the police control room number of Kishtwar is 9906154100.

