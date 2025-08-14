Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel attacks southern Lebanon resulting in two deaths, two injuries

2025-08-14 09:45:35
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Wednesday resulted in one death and two injuries.

According to authorities, a drone struck a car on the Haris-Hadatha main road with two missiles, killing one person. In a separate attack, a drone hit a motorcycle in the village of Zebqine, wounding two individuals.

A ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel has been in effect since November 27, 2024, following more than a year of clashes linked to the Gaza conflict.

Under the agreement, Israel was expected to withdraw completely from southern Lebanon by February 18 of this year. However, it still maintains five positions in the region and has conducted airstrikes in southern and eastern areas, claiming the operations target Hezbollah threats.

