I Didn't Express My Gratitude Properly But I'm So Grateful, Says Sunainaa To Fan Who Gifted Her Saree

Chennai, Aug 14 (IANS) Actress Sunaina, who impressed audiences with her performance in several critically acclaimed Tamil films such as director Seenu Ramasamy's 'Neerparavai', has now penned a heartfelt note of gratitude to a fan who presented her a saree with her name embroided on it as a gift after her impressive performance in her debut film, 'Kadhalil Vizhunthen'.

Taking to her Instagram page to post a picture of the saree that the fan gifted her, Sunainaa wrote, "This beautiful saree was given to me by one of my fans years ago, right after the release of Kadhalil vizunthen around the time we were shooting for Masilamani."

Stating that the fan had their own saree store and that what was written on the saree was her name as it was pronounced in Tamizh, the actress said, "This is written the way my name is usually said by people in Tamizh, hence the”e”. I have since lost their contact."

Writing to the fan who had gifted her the saree, the actress wrote, "I don't want to put you in a spot, but if you see this, know that I still have this beautiful saree... and thank you! At the age of 17-18, I was too young to digest what this meant and I didn't express my gratitude properly, but I'm so grateful. Thank you and sending love to you and your family!"

It may be recalled that Sunainaa had, only a few days ago, made the claim that her critically acclaimed film Neerparavai did not get her more films and that on the contrary, she lost out on a couple of films after the film's release.

The actress, while replying to a question from a fan, had said, "Neerparavai, one of those films I gave my everything to, didn't get me more films. A lot of people looked at the makeup in the film and felt it wasn't“cute” enough for that era, especially when mass commercial films were dominating.

"In fact I lost two films after the release. One of them is a weird story which I may tell someday....That led to a break, almost like a gap in my career. But it's okay. Because it gave me clarity about the mentality I was surrounded by. I didn't hold back. I continued exploring, trying different mediums, simply because I was excited to do varied roles despite this. And eventually, I brought myself back. I evolved crazy during this time, it taught me a lot about the world, the industry."

Her statement had left many in the industry surprised as her performance in the film was so impressive, that even the director of the film Seenu Ramasamy, had gone on record to say that he believed that she would win a National Award for it.

The film, which was directed by National Award winner Seenu Ramasamy and which hit screens in the year 2012, featured Vishnu Vishal in the lead along with Sunainaa. It had outstanding music by N R Raghunanthan and was produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies.