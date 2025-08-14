Acer India Establishes New Laptop Manufacturing Facility In Puducherry

MENAFN - KNN India)Acer India has partnered with Plumage Solutions to launch a new laptop manufacturing facility in Kurumbapet, Puducherry, aimed at strengthening domestic production of information technology hardware.

The facility represents a significant investment in India's electronics manufacturing sector and aligns with the government's initiative to reduce import dependence.

The manufacturing plant has been established under the Government of India's Production Linked Incentive Scheme for IT Hardware and is owned by Plumage Solutions.

The facility possesses an annual production capacity of 300,000 laptops and is designed to enhance supply chain efficiency while reducing delivery timelines for customers.

This development expands the existing collaboration between Acer and Plumage Solutions, which previously encompassed the production of computer monitors, all-in-one desktop computers, servers, workstations, and power adapters.

The Plumage Group has committed to investing Rs 50 crore over the next three to four years to support Acer's manufacturing operations in India.

The facility is expected to create high-skilled employment opportunities in the region while serving both domestic market requirements and potential future export demands.

The plant's establishment forms part of Acer's broader localization strategy to reduce reliance on imported components and strengthen its manufacturing presence in India.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several senior officials, including Sushil Pal, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, and A Vikranth Raja, Secretary for Industries and Commerce in the Government of Puducherry.

Speaking at the inauguration, Harish Kohli described the Puducherry facility as a significant milestone toward achieving self-reliance in electronics manufacturing.

He emphasized India's strategic importance to Acer's global operations, stating that the country serves as both a key market and a fundamental pillar for the company's future expansion plans.

Sudhir Goel highlighted the plant's role in addressing the increasing demand for Acer products while maintaining quality standards and supporting India's objective to establish itself as a global manufacturing hub.

The facility is positioned to contribute to the country's broader technology sector development goals.

Mukesh Gupta noted that the partnership combines Acer's product development expertise with Plumage's engineering capabilities to establish new standards in quality and innovation.

He emphasized the collaboration's potential to support India's transformation from an import-dependent IT hardware market to a self-sufficient and globally competitive manufacturing ecosystem.

(KNN Bureau)