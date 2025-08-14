403
South Sudan Denies Gaza Resettlement Talks with Israel
(MENAFN) South Sudan has strongly rejected allegations suggesting it is engaged in negotiations with Israel to relocate Palestinians from war-stricken Gaza to its territory in East Africa.
Several reports have indicated that Israel, headquartered in West Jerusalem, has been seeking arrangements with third-party nations to accommodate individuals displaced from the heavily blockaded strip.
According to a news agency, which cited unnamed sources familiar with the situation, Israel had approached South Sudan as part of a wider initiative to promote large-scale emigration from Gaza.
The region has suffered immense destruction during Israel’s ongoing 22-month military campaign targeting Hamas.
In response, South Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation released a statement on Wednesday declaring the claims to be “baseless and do not reflect the official position or policy of the government.”
The ministry emphasized, “South Sudan firmly refutes recent media reports claiming that the government …is engaged in discussion with the State of Israel regarding the resettlement of Palestinian nationals from Gaza in South Sudan.”
Israel launched its military operation in Gaza in 2023 following a surprise assault by Hamas fighters, which left around 1,200 Israelis dead and resulted in the abduction of more than 250 individuals.
Current figures estimate that over 61,000 Palestinians have lost their lives in the conflict.
Meanwhile, the United Nations has issued warnings that more than 2 million Gaza residents are on the brink of starvation.
