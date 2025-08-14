Articy Software Releases Major Articy:Draft X Update To Boost Narrative Design Workflows

"This update reflects our commitment to empowering narrative creators at every level-whether they're writing solo, collaborating in teams, or extending the tool with custom-built workflows," says Carsten Schroeder, CEO of Articy Software GmbH & Co

Smoother Start: UX/UI Improvements for project creation and import

Creating and importing projects is now more intuitive, with a series of interface refinements that streamline setup and reduce friction:



Cleaner Dialogs remove non-essential fields during project creation-focus on the important bits first, add details later.

Smarter Field Validation helps spot errors at a glance with color-coded icons and clear tooltips.

Navigation-Friendly Dialogs guide users through long forms, flagging exactly where issues occur.

Editable Directory Fields let users paste in paths manually for faster workflows. Streamlined Source Control Management setup for multi-user (MU) projects now flows logically from start to finish.

New Powers for Developers: Enhanced MDK Tools

Developers building custom tools and workflows can now do even more with improvements to the Macro Development Kit (MDK) :



Configuration Framework makes creating persistable plugin data complete with optional UI a breeze.

Plugin settings are now housed in a dedicated Plugin Configurations Tab .

Quick access to plugin features with Toolbar Extensions that integrate your tools right into the UI.

Expanded Change Detection and Asset Callbacks offer more responsive and accurate event handling. New property types for Custom Export Settings unlock more expressive plugin configurations.

Play with Voice: VO Extension Plugin for ElevenLabs

A standout addition in this release is the new VO Extension plugin , allowing seamless integration with ElevenLabs' voice synthesis technology.

Writers and developers can now preview synthesized voice overs directly inside their projects, fine-tune tone and pacing, and guide voice actors with precision-while also having a bit of fun testing out unexpected voice profiles.

Highlights include :



Access and manage your synthesized voice library through plugin-managed templates.

Play audio files directly from within articy:draft. Prototype tone, timing, and delivery to reduce re-recording loops.

Further Enhancements

This release also includes:



Searchable Dropdowns for easier handling of large template lists.

Localization Proofing Support , allowing the same language to be used as both source and target in the localization export, great for internal reviews. SSO for Perforce , making logins easier and more secure for large teams.

And of course-additional bug fixes for a smoother, more stable experience. Full details can be found in the official change log .

From UI to plugin architecture, this release focuses on usability and extensibility-helping teams streamline their processes, test ideas faster, and build stronger narrative content. Whether you're a writer, designer, or developer, now is a great time to (re)discover articy:draft X.

About Articy Software GmbH & Co

Articy Software GmbH & Co is an innovative software developer empowering writers and narrative designers to unleash their creativity as they navigate the complexities of branching storylines and narrative content management. We believe the future of stories is interactive and aim to shape the way that interactive narrative experiences are created.

Contact:

Raluca Percec

CMO

+49 176 - 82717739

[email protected]

SOURCE Articy Software GmbH&Co