Russia states European efforts to resolve Ukraine’s conflict are insignificant


2025-08-14 09:01:00
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that Russia on Wednesday dismissed European diplomatic efforts with Ukraine as "insignificant" ahead of a planned summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

"We consider the consultations sought by the Europeans to be politically and practically insignificant," Russian Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman Alexey Fadeev said during a briefing.

He added, "The Europeans verbally support the diplomatic efforts of Washington and Moscow to resolve the crisis around Ukraine, but in fact the European Union is sabotaging them."

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders were scheduled to hold urgent talks with Trump on Wednesday, aiming to ensure that Kyiv’s interests are considered in his summit with Putin on Friday. The summit is currently planned to proceed without Zelensky, raising concerns that Ukraine could face significant concessions, particularly regarding territory. Zelensky has called for a full ceasefire, which Russia has rejected.

Ahead of the discussions, Zelensky, who has consulted with more than 30 international leaders recently, said, "pressure must be exerted on Russia for the sake of a fair peace."

European leaders reiterated on Tuesday that Ukraine has "the inherent right to choose its own destiny" and that "international borders must not be changed by force." However, Fadeev criticized the EU’s position, calling it "just another attempt to stall the settlement process."

"We will monitor the actions of European countries in connection with the upcoming summit and hope that no steps will be taken that would prevent it from taking place and reaching constructive agreements," he added.

