403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Says It Took Control of Key Donetsk Settlements
(MENAFN) Russia’s Defense Ministry announced Thursday that its forces have taken control of the Shcherbinovka and Iskra settlements in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.
The ministry specified that the “South” unit captured Shcherbinovka, while the “Vostok” troop group secured Iskra, reportedly dealing significant blows to Ukrainian forces across several fronts.
It further stated that Ukrainian troops endured hundreds of casualties and lost multiple tanks, artillery pieces, electronic warfare systems, and other military equipment.
According to the ministry’s statement, Russian forces struck Ukrainian troop positions, ammunition stockpiles, and foreign mercenary locations at 147 sites. Meanwhile, Russian air defense reportedly intercepted and destroyed four guided bombs and more than 260 drones.
Ukraine has not issued any comment regarding these claims, and the on-the-ground situation remains unverified independently.
Since launching its full-scale invasion in February 2022, Russia’s fighting has focused on eastern and southern Ukraine, intensifying notably since late 2023.
The ministry specified that the “South” unit captured Shcherbinovka, while the “Vostok” troop group secured Iskra, reportedly dealing significant blows to Ukrainian forces across several fronts.
It further stated that Ukrainian troops endured hundreds of casualties and lost multiple tanks, artillery pieces, electronic warfare systems, and other military equipment.
According to the ministry’s statement, Russian forces struck Ukrainian troop positions, ammunition stockpiles, and foreign mercenary locations at 147 sites. Meanwhile, Russian air defense reportedly intercepted and destroyed four guided bombs and more than 260 drones.
Ukraine has not issued any comment regarding these claims, and the on-the-ground situation remains unverified independently.
Since launching its full-scale invasion in February 2022, Russia’s fighting has focused on eastern and southern Ukraine, intensifying notably since late 2023.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment