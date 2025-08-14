Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Says It Took Control of Key Donetsk Settlements


2025-08-14 08:52:37
(MENAFN) Russia’s Defense Ministry announced Thursday that its forces have taken control of the Shcherbinovka and Iskra settlements in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

The ministry specified that the “South” unit captured Shcherbinovka, while the “Vostok” troop group secured Iskra, reportedly dealing significant blows to Ukrainian forces across several fronts.

It further stated that Ukrainian troops endured hundreds of casualties and lost multiple tanks, artillery pieces, electronic warfare systems, and other military equipment.

According to the ministry’s statement, Russian forces struck Ukrainian troop positions, ammunition stockpiles, and foreign mercenary locations at 147 sites. Meanwhile, Russian air defense reportedly intercepted and destroyed four guided bombs and more than 260 drones.

Ukraine has not issued any comment regarding these claims, and the on-the-ground situation remains unverified independently.

Since launching its full-scale invasion in February 2022, Russia’s fighting has focused on eastern and southern Ukraine, intensifying notably since late 2023.

