Lindsey Graham Opposes Reducing U.S. Aid to Israel

2025-08-14 08:49:26
(MENAFN) At a prominent fundraising event in South Carolina, US Senator Lindsey Graham expressed strong opposition to any potential reduction in American support for Israel.

Speaking at the 58th annual Silver Elephant Gala, the Republican lawmaker warned that diminishing aid to Israel could bring about "punishment from God" for the United States.

Graham later posted his remarks on social media, where he lavished praise on Israel and emphasized its restraint in not committing what he referred to as “genocide” in Gaza.

Highlighting the strategic alliance between the two nations, Graham described Israel as “our friend” and “the most reliable friend we have in the Middle East.”

He underscored Israel’s democratic values and the threats it faces from neighboring entities, asserting that the country is “surrounded by people who would cut their throats if they could.”

According to the senator, any move by the U.S. to distance itself from Israel would incur divine consequences.

These comments come on the heels of Israel unveiling a new strategy aimed at taking control of Gaza City — one of the last major areas in the Palestinian territory not under Israeli military occupation.

The plan has been presented by Israeli officials as a key step toward “concluding the war” with Hamas, a conflict that has persisted for almost two years.

However, the proposed occupation has met widespread criticism across the Western world.

Numerous countries and international bodies have denounced the move, while the United States has remained largely silent.

Just before the strategy was made public, President Donald Trump stated that it was “pretty much up to Israel” to decide whether to fully take over the Gaza Strip.

