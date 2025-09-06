UAE Lottery Faces Live Stream Delay As Residents Await Draw Results
As UAE residents tuned in for the fortnightly UAE Lottery draw at 8.30pm, they were surprised to see that the draw had not commenced yet.
Commenters quickly voiced their surprise, with some wondering if the problem was on their end, or if everyone was facing the same issue.Recommended For You Buying crypto? Why you should move before the media
UAE Lottery then put out an update on their official social media handle, saying that the live stream is "experiencing a slight delay, and will begin shortly."
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
After nearly an hour, the UAE lottery started its live stream around 9.30pm.
Since its launch in November 2024, the country's first and only regulated lottery soon became the talk of the town for its whopping Dh100-million grand prize.
Over the past 10 months, the UAE Lottery has attracted over 600,000 registered users, further boosted by the availability of tickets at select Adnoc petrol stations across Dubai.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment