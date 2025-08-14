403
Survey Reveals Swiss Public Rejects U.S. Tariff Concessions
(MENAFN) The majority of Swiss residents are against making compromises to the United States, even in the face of expected heavy tariffs that could harm the country's economy, according to a recent survey cited by Swiss media on Wednesday.
Conducted by market research firm YouGov between August 5 and 11, the survey collected responses from 1,260 participants across Switzerland.
Nearly two-thirds of those polled believe Switzerland should not yield to pressure from the U.S., even if it risks facing an import tariff as high as 39 percent.
Despite widespread concern, with two-thirds of respondents anticipating significant damage to the Swiss economy, only a small fraction—5 percent—feel the economy will experience minimal or no harm.
The survey also revealed that half of those questioned want Switzerland to prioritize domestic products in the future, even if that results in higher prices for consumers.
In addition, 41 percent of respondents opposed the idea of Swiss companies making major investments in the U.S., while just 15 percent supported such moves.
The Swiss government, acknowledging the considerable strain caused by the new tariffs, noted that nearly 60 percent of Swiss exports to the U.S. are now subject to these duties. These tariffs officially came into effect on August 7.
