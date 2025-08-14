Amaze Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results With 1,134% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth
|-Financial Tables to Follow-
| AMAZE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|(unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash
|$
|310,683
|$
|155,647
|Restricted cash
|-
|-
| Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $9,476 and $13,400
as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|2,381
|6,966
|Note receivable
|-
|3,500,000
|Equity investment
|-
|466,500
|Inventories
|184,540
|212,494
|Prepaid expenses and other
|815,252
|33,830
|Interest receivable
|-
|36,888
|Total current assets
|1,312,856
|4,412,325
|Fixed assets, net
|Computer equipment, net
|7,022
|-
|Goodwill
|97,609,814
|-
|Total assets
|$
|98,929,692
|$
|4,412,325
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|9,586,411
|$
|1,108,777
|Accrued compensation
|337,690
|-
|Accrued creator commissions
|2,441,450
|-
|Settlement payable
|622,839
|484,735
|Accrued expenses
|2,340,734
|596,610
|Accrued expenses - related parties
|309,333
|309,333
|Accrued sales tax
|1,959,219
|-
|Deferred revenue
|4,140,533
|1,919
|Financing arrangement, net of discount
|517,021
|-
|Convertible notes payable, net of discount
|392,142
|432,105
|Notes payable, current portion, net of discount
|3,540,090
|-
|Total current liabilities
|26,187,462
|2,933,479
|Long-term liabilities
|Note payable, net of current portion
|1,953,235
|-
|Total long-term liabilities
|1,953,235
|-
|Total liabilities
|28,140,697
|2,933,479
|Commitment and contingencies - Note 16
|Stockholders' equity (deficit)
| Series A preferred stock, $0.001 par value – 10,000 shares authorized at June
30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 7,013 and 9,350 shares issued and
outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively;
preference in liquidation of $1,344,723 and $1,597,706 at June 30, 2025 and
December 31, 2024, respectively
|7
|9
| Series B preferred stock, $0.001 par value – 50,000 shares authorized at June
30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 39,250 and 50,000 shares issued and
outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively;
preference in liquidation of $5,887,500 and $7,500,000 at June 30, 2025 an
December 31, 2024, respectively
|39
|50
| Series C preferred stock, $0.001 par value – 100,000 and 0 shares authorized at
June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 8,550 and 0 shares
issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024,
respectively; preference in liquidation of $855,000 and $0 at June 30, 2025
and December 31, 20224, respectively
|9
|-
| Series D preferred stock, $0.001 par value – 750,000 and 0 shares authorized at
June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 0 shares issued and
outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; preference in
liquidation of $0 at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 20224
|-
|-
| Common stock, $0.001 par value - 100,000,000 shares authorized at June 30,
2025 and December 31, 2024; 5,108,649 and 743,585 shares issued and
outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|5,110
|776
|Additional Paid-In Capital
|107,632,514
|30,636,812
|Accumulated deficit
|(36,848,684
|)
|(29,158,801
|)
|Total stockholder's equity (deficit)
|70,788,995
|1,478,846
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|98,929,692
|$
|4,412,325
| AMAZE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
| For the Six Months Ended
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|Revenues
|$
|869,884
|$
|70,484
|$
|930,098
|$
|175,052
|Cost of revenues
|82,372
|114,160
|145,162
|329,976
|Gross Income (Loss)
|787,512
|(43,676
|)
|784,936
|(154,924
|)
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|5,514,725
|834,267
|7,401,468
|1,933,748
|Equity-based compensation
|-
|1,626
|-
|3,251
|Depreciation
|1,674
|-
|2,232
|-
|Operating loss
|(4,728,887
|)
|(879,569
|)
|(6,618,764
|)
|(2,091,923
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Other income
|(27,379
|)
|-
|(139
|)
|39
|Interest expense
|(684,116
|)
|-
|(924,988
|)
|-
|Realized loss on equity investment
|(50,760
|)
|-
|(54,760
|)
|-
|Gain on extinguishment of liabilities
|-
|-
|18,301
|-
|Total other income (expense)
|(762,255
|)
|-
|(961,586
|)
|39
|Net loss
|(5,491,142
|)
|(879,569
|)
|(7,580,350
|)
|(2,091,884
|)
|Series A preferred dividends
|53,433
|26,133
|109,533
|56,133
| Net loss attributable to common
stockholders
|$
|(5,544,575
|)
|$
|(905,702
|)
|$
|(7,689,883
|)
|$
|(2,148,017
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|1,661,341
|743,585
|1,218,489
|743,585
|Diluted
|1,661,341
|743,585
|1,218,489
|743,585
|Net loss per share - basic
|$
|(3.34
|)
|$
|(1.22
|)
|$
|(6.31
|)
|$
|(2.89
|)
|Net loss per share - diluted
|$
|(3.34
|)
|$
|(1.22
|)
|$
|(6.31
|)
|$
|(2.89
|)
| AMAZE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
| 2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(7,580,350
|)
|$
|(2,091,884
|)
| Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating
activities:
|Amortization of original issue discount
|699,354
|-
|Depreciation expense
|1,978
|-
|Realized loss on equity investment
|(54,760
|)
|-
|Gain on extinguishment of liabilities
|(18,301
|)
|-
|Equity-based compensation
|-
|3,251
|Inventory write-downs
|-
|154,483
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|28,585
|134,588
|Inventories
|27,954
|81,939
|Prepaid expenses and other
|(125,755
|)
|20,026
|Interest receivable
|(41,293
|)
|-
|Accounts payable
|2,083,231
|603,489
|Accrued compensation
|337,690
|-
|Settlement payable
|156,405
|-
|Accrued creator commissions
|25,450
|-
|Accrued expenses
|(462,547
|)
|147,685
|Accrued sales tax
|(32,781
|)
|-
|Deferred revenue
|370,614
|(139
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(4,584,526
|)
|(946,562
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Cash acquired through acquisition (Note 2)
|591,686
|-
|Issuance of note receivable
|(900,000
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(308,314
|)
|-
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from notes payable net of issuance costs
|2,488,241
|15,000
|Proceeds from financing arrangement net of issuance cost
|714,754
|-
|Proceeds from convertible notes payable
|264,881
|-
| Proceeds from issuance of Series B preferred stock - net of issuance
costs
|-
|805,017
| Proceeds from issuance of Series C preferred stock - net of issuance
costs
|785,067
|-
|Repayment of financing arrangement
|(363,365
|)
|-
|Warrants issued in conjunction with debt
|213,553
|(15,000
|)
|Issuance of common stock for services
|520,000
|-
| Issuance of common stock in conjunction with securities purchase
agreement
|262,500
|-
| Issuance of common stock in conjunction with convertible notes
payable
|162,245
|-
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|5,047,876
|805,017
|Net change in cash
|155,036
|(141,545
|)
|Cash at beginning of period
|155,647
|336,340
|Cash restricted cash at end of period
|$
|310,683
|$
|194,795
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Acquisition through issuance of Series D and Merger Warrants
|$
|75,000,000
|$
|-
|Repayment of debt with investment
|521,260
|-
| Forgiveness of note receivable and interest with note payable and
interest from Acquisition
|4,478,181
|-
|Warrants issued in conjunction with debt
|213,553
|-
|Issuance cost in conjunction with name change
|56,667
|-
|Accrued Series A dividends
|$
|109,533
|$
|56,133
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
