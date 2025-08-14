Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DPRK Unwilling to Remove Border Loudspeakers

2025-08-14 08:23:18
(MENAFN) The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has made it clear that it will not remove loudspeakers installed along its border with South Korea, North Korean media reported on Thursday, citing a senior official.

Kim Yo Jong, Vice Department Director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, issued a scathing statement titled “Hope of Seoul Is Nothing but a Foolish Dream.” The statement attacked Seoul for spreading false narratives, claiming that the DPRK had dismantled its loudspeakers along the southern border, which it alleged was being used to falsely suggest improving relations between the two countries.

The statement stressed that the DPRK remains unaffected by Seoul's actions, whether it withdraws its loudspeakers, suspends broadcasts, or delays or reduces military drills. According to the statement, the DPRK is indifferent and shows no interest in these developments.

It also reinforced that Seoul's policy towards North Korea remains unchanged and will never shift. The upcoming U.S.-South Korea joint military drills, set to begin Monday, will once again highlight South Korea's “hostile” stance, the statement said.

It also rejected recent speculation in South Korean media that the DPRK might share its views with the United States during the upcoming Trump-Putin summit, calling it typical evidence that Seoul "is having a false dream."

The statement further emphasized that the DPRK has no dealings with the United States.

