403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
DPRK Unwilling to Remove Border Loudspeakers
(MENAFN) The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has made it clear that it will not remove loudspeakers installed along its border with South Korea, North Korean media reported on Thursday, citing a senior official.
Kim Yo Jong, Vice Department Director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, issued a scathing statement titled “Hope of Seoul Is Nothing but a Foolish Dream.” The statement attacked Seoul for spreading false narratives, claiming that the DPRK had dismantled its loudspeakers along the southern border, which it alleged was being used to falsely suggest improving relations between the two countries.
The statement stressed that the DPRK remains unaffected by Seoul's actions, whether it withdraws its loudspeakers, suspends broadcasts, or delays or reduces military drills. According to the statement, the DPRK is indifferent and shows no interest in these developments.
It also reinforced that Seoul's policy towards North Korea remains unchanged and will never shift. The upcoming U.S.-South Korea joint military drills, set to begin Monday, will once again highlight South Korea's “hostile” stance, the statement said.
It also rejected recent speculation in South Korean media that the DPRK might share its views with the United States during the upcoming Trump-Putin summit, calling it typical evidence that Seoul "is having a false dream."
The statement further emphasized that the DPRK has no dealings with the United States.
Kim Yo Jong, Vice Department Director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, issued a scathing statement titled “Hope of Seoul Is Nothing but a Foolish Dream.” The statement attacked Seoul for spreading false narratives, claiming that the DPRK had dismantled its loudspeakers along the southern border, which it alleged was being used to falsely suggest improving relations between the two countries.
The statement stressed that the DPRK remains unaffected by Seoul's actions, whether it withdraws its loudspeakers, suspends broadcasts, or delays or reduces military drills. According to the statement, the DPRK is indifferent and shows no interest in these developments.
It also reinforced that Seoul's policy towards North Korea remains unchanged and will never shift. The upcoming U.S.-South Korea joint military drills, set to begin Monday, will once again highlight South Korea's “hostile” stance, the statement said.
It also rejected recent speculation in South Korean media that the DPRK might share its views with the United States during the upcoming Trump-Putin summit, calling it typical evidence that Seoul "is having a false dream."
The statement further emphasized that the DPRK has no dealings with the United States.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment