Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook And Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The size of the bulk petroleum and chemical storage market has seen robust growth in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $34.54 billion in 2024 to $36.87 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This significant growth during the historical period is due to factors such as worldwide economic growth and industrialization, an uptick in petroleum and chemical production, the establishment of strategic petroleum reserves and stockpiling, the growth of the refining and petrochemical industries, as well as global trade and maritime transportation.

Expectations are high for considerable uptick in the market size of bulk petroleum and chemical storage in the next few years. A projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% will take the market to $48.38 billion by 2029. The anticipated growth across the forecast period is linked to the shift toward cleaner energy sources, improved inventory management strategies and supply chain optimization. Other factors such as harsher environmental regulations, emphasis on safety and risk reduction measures, and demand from emerging markets and regions, also feed into this expectation. Trends to watch out for within the forecast period include a leaning towards sustainable storage methods, boosted security measures, storage infrastructure flexibility, strategic collaborations, and plans for weathering supply chain disruptions.

Download a free sample of the bulk petroleum and chemical storage market report:



What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage Market?

The bulk petroleum and chemical storage market is projected to grow due to the expected rise in demand for crude oil supply. Crude oil is defined as a blend of hydrocarbons that are found in liquid form in naturally occurring underground reservoirs and which remain liquid at atmospheric pressure after passing through surface separation facilities. The growing use of crude oil products such as petroleum, oil, and gas is leading to an increase in the need for storage, which in turn is boosting the bulk petroleum and chemical storage market. For example, the US Energy Information Administration, a government agency, reported in March 2023 that the US crude oil exports averaged 3.6 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2022; this represents a 22% (or 640,000 b/d) increase as compared to 2021. Thus, a rise in the demand for crude oil supply is set to fuel the bulk petroleum and chemical storage market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage Market?

Major players in the Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage include:

. Vitol Tank Terminals International BV

. Royal Vopak N.V.

. Buckeye Partners

. Shawcor Ltd.

. Containment Solutions Inc.

. CST Industries Inc.

. Superior Tank Inc.

. Delta Oil B.V

. L.F. Manufacturing Inc.

. Synalloy Corporation

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage Market?

The emergence of technological innovation is a dominating trend being observed in the bulk petroleum and chemical storage industry. Major corporations in this market are concentrating their efforts on producing groundbreaking solutions to establish their market dominance. For instance, Eddyfi Technologies, a Canada-based business that provides advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions, unveiled FloormapX in November 2022. This exceptional tool is the most effective instrument for inspecting storage tank floors. It is an advanced multi-technology magnetic flux leakage (MFL) array scanner that quickly identifies corrosion and pitting on the top and bottom array tank floors. It handles thick plates and coatings with ease and provides unparalleled detection capability, even in key areas. It can also be utilized for full floor mapping or in Freescan mode, scaling efficiency levels when inspecting tank bottoms like no other system on the market.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage Market Growth

The bulk petroleum and chemical storagemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material Type: Metal, Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber

2) By Storage Type: Open Top Tanks, Fixed Roof Tanks, Floating Roof Tanks

3) By Application: Fuel Storage Tank, Chemical Storage Tank

Subsegments:

1) By Metal: Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel, Aluminum, Other Alloys

2) By Carbon Fiber: Reinforced Carbon Fiber, Composite Structures

3) By Glass Fiber: Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP), Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP)

View the full bulk petroleum and chemical storage market report:



Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage Market By 2025?

In 2024, the bulk petroleum and chemical storage market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, which is also anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Built And Natural Environment Consulting Global Market Report 2025

/report/built-and-natural-environment-consulting-global-market-report

Bulk Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2025

/report/bulk-food-ingredients-global-market-report

Bulk Liquid Global Market Report 2025

/report/bulk-liquid-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.