Why Corruption Probes Make Flávio Dino A Bigger Threat To Congress Than Moraes


2025-08-14 08:12:34
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Flávio Dino, Supreme Federal Court justice and former Minister of Justice, now worries Brazilian lawmakers more than Alexandre de Moraes.

While Moraes faces criticism for his role in prosecuting those tied to the 2022 election unrest, as well as for alleged overreach, censorship measures, and restrictions on free speech, Dino has become a direct threat to many politicians by aggressively investigating misuse of public funds.

The focus is Brazil's parliamentary amendment system, which lets legislators direct federal money to chosen local projects. Official data shows it moves billions of reais annually, but weak oversight has allowed irregularities and corruption to flourish.

Dino, first as Minister of Justice and now on the court, ordered the Controladoria Geral da União (CGU) to audit amendments, including BRL 469 million flagged for suspicious or unclear spending.

These inquiries have exposed potential misuse and uncovered networks suspected of diverting funds. For dozens of lawmakers, Dino 's actions risk personal legal consequences.



This has driven a push to change the“privileged forum” rule, which requires current members of Congress to face trial only in the Supreme Court.

Moving cases to lower courts near their constituencies could delay or weaken prosecutions. Efforts to change the law run alongside stalled proposals for amnesty for politicians involved in recent political unrest.

Legislative leaders in both houses say there is no consensus for amnesty or Moraes's impeachment, leaving privileged forum reform as their main objective.

The stakes reach beyond domestic politics. Brazil's ability to enforce budget oversight and curb corruption is closely watched by investors and trade partners.

As 2025 BRICS anti-corruption coordinator, Brazil has pledged to strengthen fiscal transparency. Dino's work advances those goals, but also disrupts entrenched political and financial networks in Brasília.

This conflict is more than a legal dispute. It is a test of whether one of Latin America's largest democracies can enforce accountability on its own lawmakers, protect public funds, and resist pressure from those under scrutiny.

