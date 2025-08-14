I-Day: 54 Personnel From Maoist-Hit Zones Named For Gallantry Medal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) As many as 54 personnel from Left Wing Extremism-affected areas are among 233 awardees of Medals for Gallantry announced on the Independence Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Thursday.

These awardees are part of a list of 1,090 Personnel of Police, Fire, Home Guard and Civil Defence (HG&CD) and Correctional Services selected for Gallantry and Service Medals on the occasion, the Ministry said in a statement.

While 233 personnel have been awarded the Medal for Gallantry (GM), 99 personnel have been awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), and 758 personnel have been awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

As many as 18 officers and personnel of Delhi Police have been honoured, including 3 President's Medals for Distinguished Service and 15 medals for Meritorious Service. The President's Medal for Distinguished Service was awarded to Garima Bhatnagar, IPS, Special CP; Dr. Sagar Preet Hooda, IPS, DGP/Chandigarh and SI (Exe.) Satender Yadav said the statement.

At the national level, out of the 233 Medals for Gallantry, as many as 226 were awarded to Police personnel, 6 Fire Service personnel and one HG&CD personnel.

Medal for Gallantry (GM) is awarded on the ground of a rare, conspicuous act of gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned.

Those awarded the 233 Gallantry Awards include 54 personnel from Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, 152 personnel from the Jammu & Kashmir region, 3 personnel from the North-East and 24 personnel from other regions.

Out of 99 President's Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM), 89 have been awarded to the Police Service, 5 to the Fire Service, 3 to the Civil Defence & Home Guard Service and 2 to the Correctional Service.

Out of 758 Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM), 635 have been awarded to the Police Service, 51 to the Fire Service, 41 to the Civil Defence & Home Guard Service and 31 to the Correctional Service, said the official statement.