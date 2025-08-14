403
Orban Asserts Russia Won in Ukraine War
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has asserted that Russia has already triumphed in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, urging the West to recognize this reality.
His comments came on Tuesday after he distanced himself from the latest joint statement by the European Union, which expressed support for Ukraine ahead of the planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.
Orban, in an interview with the ‘Patriot’ YouTube channel, voiced his partial opposition to the EU's statement, describing it as making the EU appear “ridiculous and pathetic.”
Orban pointed out that when two world leaders, such as the American and Russian presidents, engage in negotiations and others are excluded from the discussions, it is inappropriate for the EU to loudly express opinions from the sidelines.
“When two leaders sit down to negotiate with each other, the Americans and the Russians ... and you’re not invited there, you don’t rush for the phone, you don’t run around, you don’t shout in from the outside,” Orban remarked. “If you are not at the negotiating table, you are on the menu,” he added.
The Hungarian leader went on to assert that the conflict in Ukraine has already been decided, with Russia emerging victorious.
He criticized Ukraine’s international supporters for being in denial about the situation.
“We are talking now as if this were an open-ended war situation, but it is not. The Ukrainians have lost the war. Russia has won this war,” he emphasized.
“The only question is when and under what circumstances will the West, who are behind the Ukrainians, admit that this has happened, and what will result from all this,” Orban concluded.
