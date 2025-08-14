403
Spain Wildfires Force Evacuation of Over 9,500 Residents
(MENAFN) Spain is grappling with some of its most devastating wildfires in recent years, as raging blazes in the regions of Zamora, Leon, and Ourense overwhelm firefighting efforts, forcing the evacuation of over 9,500 individuals from more than 50 towns, officials reported on Thursday.
The Interior Ministry confirmed that seven of the country’s ten largest active fires are concentrated in this northwestern triangle, fueled by a deadly combination of soaring temperatures, strong winds, and dry lightning storms, according to media.
Tragically, two people have lost their lives, one in Madrid and another in Leon, while seven others have been injured, four critically.
Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska stated that approximately 1,500 personnel, including regional firefighters, the Military Emergency Unit, and national fire teams, are engaged in the battle. He also confirmed that the European Union will dispatch two Canadair aircraft, each with the capacity to carry 5,500 liters (1,453 gallons) of water, to assist in the firefighting efforts.
The situation is exacerbated by an ongoing heatwave affecting much of Southern Europe, further complicating firefighting operations.
Meanwhile, media reports that in France, 75 departments are still under an orange alert as temperatures approach 40°C (104°F) across several regions, even as the highest red-level warnings have been lifted.
Italy is also facing extreme heat, with the Health Ministry issuing red heatwave warnings for several northern and central cities, including Bologna, Milan, and Rome, on August 15. Coldiretti has reported that nearly 57,000 hectares (140,850 acres) of land and forests have burned this year, representing an alarming 60% increase over the 20-year average.
In neighboring Portugal, wildfires continue to spread, driven by intense heat and powerful winds. Emergency teams are working tirelessly to protect homes in at-risk rural areas, and evacuations have been ordered in some communities. The Portuguese Institute for the Sea and Atmosphere has warned that the high fire risk will persist in the coming days, particularly in the central and southern regions.
Albania is also facing widespread wildfires, with dozens of blazes reported across several districts, prompting the government to issue a national high alert. Prime Minister Edi Rama told media that conditions had improved compared to earlier in the week, but warned that "unexpected dangers" could emerge at any moment.
In Greece, wildfires have struck the popular island of Zakynthos, where firefighting teams are working to contain flames threatening tourist hotspots.
The situation remains critical across Southern Europe, as the combination of extreme temperatures, dry conditions, and persistent wildfires continues to ravage the region.
