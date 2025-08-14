Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN spokesperson reveals seventeen zones in Sudan are at danger of starvation

UN spokesperson reveals seventeen zones in Sudan are at danger of starvation


2025-08-14 07:37:02
(MENAFN) According to reports, seventeen areas across Sudan, including parts of Darfur, the Nuba Mountains, Khartoum, and Gezira, have been identified as "at risk of famine."

Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said that one year ago, in August 2024, famine was confirmed in the Zamzam displacement camp in North Darfur and has since spread to other regions in Darfur and Kordofan.

Dujarric noted that the situation has deteriorated, particularly in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur.

The World Food Programme (WFP) has urged humanitarian access to El Fasher, which is experiencing severe food shortages and remains largely cut off from aid, Dujarric added.

Some residents in El Fasher are reportedly "surviving on animal fodder and food waste," he said.

While the WFP continues to provide digital cash assistance to around 250,000 people in the city to help them purchase the limited food available in markets, the growing crisis underscores the urgent need to address hunger on a much larger scale, Dujarric emphasized.

MENAFN14082025000045017281ID1109928445

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search