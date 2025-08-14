Automated Recall Execution Platform Market Is Estimated To Reach USD 6,782 Million By 2035 Fact.MR Report

Services Recall Execution Platform segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7%, Cloud-based Automated Recall Execution Platform is likely to grow at 15.1%

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the automated recall execution platform market was valued at USD 2,145 million in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.One of the driving forces behind automated recall execution platform market is the increase in regulatory pressure across the globe pertaining to safety and traceability of products and consumer protection. Strict guidelines on efficient management of product recalls have been imposed by governments across regions and more so the pharmaceuticals, food and beverage and automobile industry.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:These requirements demand swift, transparent and fully documented responses by companies, and such response is hard to accomplish using the manual or legacy systems. Consequently, the organizations are using automated recall platforms in order to avoid regulatory penalties, minimize recall execution time, guarantee compliance, and keep stakeholders trust in their brands.The general trend is cloud based deployment of recall execution platforms that can enable enterprises with flexibility, scalability and access to real-time data. Cloud platforms enable centralized control and quicker coordination of efforts in managerial involvement during the recall events since companies have operations in several geographies and supply chains.Moreover, cloud services allow a smooth operation of the current ERP system and compliance system at lower cost of IT infrastructure. The trend is particularly eminent in certain industries such as healthcare and consumer goods which necessitate distributed operations calling for synchronisation of data on instant basis, not mentioning smooth communication in real time. The use of cloud services is quickly transforming the environment of recall management through security enhancement and the rising level of trust in SaaS model.One of the greatest opportunities of the Automated Recall Execution Platform market is the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI). AI-powered systems can detect the possible risk of recalls early in real-time by evaluating operating, quality, and supply chain data. The predictive algorithms have the ability of detecting fault patterns and predicting the possibility of non-compliances with the ability to initiate early corrective measures. This does not only enhance better recall accuracy but also reduces the loss of products and downtime of products.In addition, AI can be used to make automated decisions, speed the regulatory reporting, and establish transparency on the life of the recall. Given the increasing demand of smarter and faster solutions among many industries, chances are high that vendors who integrate the use of AI in their platforms will have an advantage over others.Key Takeaways from Market Study.The Automated Recall Execution Platforms market is projected to grow at 12.2% CAGR and reach USD 6,782 million by 2035.The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 4,637 million between 2025 to 2035.North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 38.6%in 2035.Predominating market players include are Honeywell TrackWise Recall, e2open Recall Management, FoodLogiQ Recall, ManageRecalls..East Asia is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 1,708.5 million collectively.Digital compliance mandates, product safety norms, supply chain disruptions, and sustainability goals are driving industries to adopt Automated Recall Execution Platforms with real-time tracking, automated workflows, and traceable documentation within integrated and audit-ready recall management ecosystems” says a Fact analyst.Market Development:The market of Automated Recall Execution Platform is undergoing a healthy growth rate, driven by heightened regulatory concern, digitization of most industries, and a higher focus on consumer safety and brand safety. Companies are moving towards automated, AI-based systems that have shorter response times, real-time visibility and better compliance since they have abandoned the method of manual recall.Advanced recall systems are becoming affordable to business of all sizes and SaaS and cloud-based solutions are endearing them to even the mid-market enterprises. Also, recall capabilities were becoming predictive with the utilization of analytics, IoT and supply chain management tools. Since efficiency for the operational purposes is high on the agenda of industries, the demand of streamlined, end-to-end recall solutions is a global phenomenon.In August 2025, Honeywell introduced TrackWise Recall Management, a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted platform that redefines how life sciences manufacturers proactively manage product recalls in order to improve patient safety and minimise the business impact of these events.Buy Report – Instant Access:More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the the Automated Recall Execution Platform market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The automated recall execution platform market is segmented by Component (Software, Services), by Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, On-premises), by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Recycling Method (Recall Notification & Alerting, Traceability & Batch Tracking, Compliance Management, Analytics & Reporting), and by Industry Vertical (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer Goods & Retail, Industrial Manufacturing) across major regions of the World (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:E-Commerce software and platform market is valued at US$ 4.3 billion in 2023. The global revenues are projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% CAGR by 2033.Cloud-based Predictive Analytics Platform Market expects growth by 2026. Rising on-premise hardware installation, cloud-based services demand spurs growth

