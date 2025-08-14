403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India Plans Strengthening Export Presence
(MENAFN) India is looking to expand its export footprint in 50 countries to counter the impact of higher US tariffs, local news outlets reported on Tuesday, citing government sources.
This new strategy, according to a news outlet, aims to concentrate on nations that together make up nearly 90% of India's total exports.
The plan emphasizes increasing trade engagement in the Middle East and Africa, particularly in new markets, as per a report from a news agency.
This approach will be customized for specific products, with a focus on three key goals: diversifying exports, replacing imports with domestically produced goods, and enhancing export competitiveness, the report noted.
The primary goal of this revised policy is to reduce over-reliance on a single market, thereby minimizing the risks tied to trade disruptions.
This move comes in response to concerns about a potential global demand slowdown and the challenges posed by the recent US tariff hikes.
Last week, the White House revealed a new 25% tariff on imports from India, increasing the total tariff burden on the South Asian nation to 50%.
US President Donald Trump explained that this latest round of tariffs was a result of India’s ongoing purchases of Russian oil.
The Middle East has been identified as a promising region for expanding exports of Indian engineering goods, gems, and jewelry, while Africa offers opportunities in pharmaceuticals, auto components, and agricultural products, according to the reports.
This new strategy, according to a news outlet, aims to concentrate on nations that together make up nearly 90% of India's total exports.
The plan emphasizes increasing trade engagement in the Middle East and Africa, particularly in new markets, as per a report from a news agency.
This approach will be customized for specific products, with a focus on three key goals: diversifying exports, replacing imports with domestically produced goods, and enhancing export competitiveness, the report noted.
The primary goal of this revised policy is to reduce over-reliance on a single market, thereby minimizing the risks tied to trade disruptions.
This move comes in response to concerns about a potential global demand slowdown and the challenges posed by the recent US tariff hikes.
Last week, the White House revealed a new 25% tariff on imports from India, increasing the total tariff burden on the South Asian nation to 50%.
US President Donald Trump explained that this latest round of tariffs was a result of India’s ongoing purchases of Russian oil.
The Middle East has been identified as a promising region for expanding exports of Indian engineering goods, gems, and jewelry, while Africa offers opportunities in pharmaceuticals, auto components, and agricultural products, according to the reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment