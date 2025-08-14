Titanium Tree Cutting Celebrates 30 Years Of Expert Tree Removal In Farmington Hills And Across Michigan

TITANIUM TREE CUTTING, LLC logo

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For 30 years, Titanium Tree Cutting, LLC has been serving Michigan homeowners and businesses with safe, dependable, and honest tree care. Founded in 1995 and based in Farmington Hills, this family-owned and operated company has earned a strong reputation for expert tree removal in Farmington Hills and throughout the state, as well as for the integrity and professionalism of its team.Titanium Tree Cutting approaches every job with a clear, customer-first process. Each project begins with a detailed, on-site assessment from a trained professional who evaluates the condition of the trees, the layout of the property, and the safest approach for the work. Customers receive transparent, written estimates before any work begins. On the day of service, the crew arrives on time, fully equipped, and ready to complete the work efficiently while protecting lawns, driveways, and surrounding structures. Once the job is done, they perform a full cleanup, leaving the property neat and safe.With highly trained crews and a fleet of 30 specialized trucks, Titanium Tree Cutting is equipped to handle everything from routine trimming to complex, large-scale tree removal. Their services also include stump grinding, sod installation, sprinkler systems, and complete landscaping design solutions. The company is fully licensed and insured and is available 24/7 for emergency storm response, ensuring homeowners can count on them in urgent situations.Owner Darryl Dardy credits the company's longevity to doing business the right way.“We've built this company on honesty and hard work. Tree removal isn't just a job to us - it's about protecting people's homes, improving their property, and earning their trust. We treat every customer like a neighbor because in many cases, they are.”While headquartered in Farmington Hills, Titanium Tree Cutting serves most of Michigan, applying the same high standards to every project. The tree removal company's commitment to safety, transparency, and quality workmanship has earned them hundreds of 5-star reviews.For more information or to request a free estimate, contact Titanium Tree Cutting, LLC, 32605 W 12 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 . Call 888-508-7332 or visit .

