Qatar Condemns Israeli Finance Minister's Approval Of Settlement Plans Separating East Jerusalem From The Occupied West Bank
Doha: The State of Qatar strongly condemns the Israeli Finance Minister's approval of plans to construct a settlement that would separate East Jerusalem from the occupied West Bank, considering it a blatant violation of international legitimacy, particularly United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirms Qatar's unequivocal rejection of the Israeli occupation's policies aimed at expanding settlements and forcibly displacing the Palestinian people-measures intended to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state. The Ministry underscores the urgent need for the international community to unite in compelling Israel to halt its settlement expansion plans and to comply with international resolutions.
The Ministry reiterates Qatar's firm and unwavering position in support of the Palestinian cause and the steadfastness of the Palestinian people, based on international legitimacy and the two-state solution, in a manner that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
