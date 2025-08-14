Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Condemns Israeli Finance Minister's Approval Of Settlement Plans Separating East Jerusalem From The Occupied West Bank

Qatar Condemns Israeli Finance Minister's Approval Of Settlement Plans Separating East Jerusalem From The Occupied West Bank


2025-08-14 07:11:39
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The State of Qatar strongly condemns the Israeli Finance Minister's approval of plans to construct a settlement that would separate East Jerusalem from the occupied West Bank, considering it a blatant violation of international legitimacy, particularly United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirms Qatar's unequivocal rejection of the Israeli occupation's policies aimed at expanding settlements and forcibly displacing the Palestinian people-measures intended to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state. The Ministry underscores the urgent need for the international community to unite in compelling Israel to halt its settlement expansion plans and to comply with international resolutions.

The Ministry reiterates Qatar's firm and unwavering position in support of the Palestinian cause and the steadfastness of the Palestinian people, based on international legitimacy and the two-state solution, in a manner that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

MENAFN14082025000063011010ID1109928285

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search