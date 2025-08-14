'Dervish' Glass Carpet Be Exhibited At Int'l Biennale Of Glass

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A glass carpet titled "Dervish" by Mahar Maharramov, a lecturer at the Faculty of Arts of Garabagh University and an artist specializing in glass art, will be exhibited at the International Biennale of Glass (IBG) held in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, Azernews reports.

The biennale will run from September 18 to November 30. Its aim is to promote glass art on a global scale, showcase innovative techniques and approaches, and foster international creative exchange among artists.

Within this framework, Mahar Maharramov's work was highly praised both technically and aesthetically and was selected for display by the committee responsible for curating the exhibition.

It is noteworthy that, for the first time, Azerbaijan will be represented among 50 countries on a European platform, marking a historic achievement.

This success is not only a recognition of Mahar Maharramov's individual creativity but also a gateway to international recognition for Azerbaijani glass art.

Mahar Maharramov's glass carpets have not only been featured in exhibitions but also presented at various international academic conferences, with scholarly articles published about his works.

Note that Mahar Maharramov received his higher education at the S.G. Stroganov Moscow State Academy of Arts and Industry.

He later taught in the SABAH groups at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts and is currently a lecturer at the Faculty of Arts at Garabagh University.