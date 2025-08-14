Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
'Dervish' Glass Carpet Be Exhibited At Int'l Biennale Of Glass

'Dervish' Glass Carpet Be Exhibited At Int'l Biennale Of Glass


2025-08-14 07:06:23
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A glass carpet titled "Dervish" by Mahar Maharramov, a lecturer at the Faculty of Arts of Garabagh University and an artist specializing in glass art, will be exhibited at the International Biennale of Glass (IBG) held in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, Azernews reports.

The biennale will run from September 18 to November 30. Its aim is to promote glass art on a global scale, showcase innovative techniques and approaches, and foster international creative exchange among artists.

Within this framework, Mahar Maharramov's work was highly praised both technically and aesthetically and was selected for display by the committee responsible for curating the exhibition.

It is noteworthy that, for the first time, Azerbaijan will be represented among 50 countries on a European platform, marking a historic achievement.

This success is not only a recognition of Mahar Maharramov's individual creativity but also a gateway to international recognition for Azerbaijani glass art.

Mahar Maharramov's glass carpets have not only been featured in exhibitions but also presented at various international academic conferences, with scholarly articles published about his works.

Note that Mahar Maharramov received his higher education at the S.G. Stroganov Moscow State Academy of Arts and Industry.

He later taught in the SABAH groups at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts and is currently a lecturer at the Faculty of Arts at Garabagh University.

MENAFN14082025000195011045ID1109928262

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search