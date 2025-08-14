Triple Superphosphate (TSP) Prices Q2 2025: Real-Time Price Fluctuations And Forecast



USA: US$ 517/MT

Germany: US$ 530/MT

China: US$ 502/MT Brazil: US$ 475/MT

Regional Prices Movement:

USA: Triple Superphosphate (TSP) prices in the USA show moderate growth. The Triple Superphosphate (TSP) price trend, price index, and price chart indicate steady demand. The price forecast remains positive.

Germany: Germany's Triple Superphosphate prices are rising slightly. The Triple Superphosphate (TSP) price trend and price index reflect supply constraints. The price chart supports a stable Triple Superphosphate (TSP) price forecast.

China: China experiences an upward Triple Superphosphate price trend. The Triple Superphosphate (TSP) price index and price chart highlight strong industrial demand, while the Triple Superphosphate (TSP) price forecast remains optimistic.

Brazil: Triple Superphosphate prices in Brazil show minor fluctuations. The Triple Superphosphate (TSP) price trend, price index, and price chart indicate balancing supply-demand, supporting a positive Triple Superphosphate (TSP) price forecast.

Factors Effecting Triple Superphosphate Prices:



. Demand-Side Factors:



The Triple Superphosphate price trend shows steady growth due to increasing fertilizer demand.

The Triple Superphosphate price index reflects rising consumption patterns. The Triple Superphosphate price chart supports a positive Triple Superphosphate price forecast.

. Supply-Side Factors:



Limited availability of raw materials influences the Triple Superphosphate price trend.

The Triple Superphosphate price index highlights supply constraints affecting the market. The Triple Superphosphate price chart impacts the short-term Triple Superphosphate price forecast.

Global Triple Superphosphate (TSP) Market Analysis

The global Triple Superphosphate (TSP) market reached US$ 11.27 Billion in 2024. IMARC Group projects it will grow to US$ 17.63 Billion by 2033, representing a CAGR of 5.10% during 2025–2033, driven by rising agricultural demand, government incentives, and expanding fertilizer consumption worldwide.

Key Growth Drivers:



Rising agricultural activities drive the Triple Superphosphate price trend upward.

The Triple Superphosphate price index confirms expanding demand. The Triple Superphosphate price chart sustains an optimistic Triple Superphosphate price forecast.

How IMARC Pricing Database Can Help

The latest IMARC Group study,“ Triple Superphosphate (TSP) Prices, Trend, Chart, Demand, Market Analysis, News, Historical and Forecast Data 2025 Edition ,” presents a detailed analysis of Triple Superphosphate price trend, offering key insights into global Triple Superphosphate market dynamics. This report includes comprehensive price charts, which trace historical data and highlights major shifts in the market.

The analysis delves into the factors driving these trends, including raw material costs, production fluctuations, and geopolitical influences. Moreover, the report examines Triple Superphosphate (TSP) demand, illustrating how consumer behaviour and industrial needs affect overall market dynamics. By exploring the intricate relationship between supply and demand, the prices report uncovers critical factors influencing current and future prices.

