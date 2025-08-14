Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033

2025-08-14 06:30:25
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The India luxury goods market was valued at USD 10.01 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 17.94 Billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 6.37% from 2025 to 2033 . The expansion is driven by increasing disposable incomes, rising middle and upper-class consumer segments, demand for personalized premium experiences, and expanding accessibility through e-commerce platforms.

Key Highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 10.01 Billion
  • Forecast (2033): USD 17.94 Billion
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 6.37%
  • North India currently dominates the market with a share of approximately 35.45% in 2024
  • Growth propelled by rising disposable incomes, expanding middle and affluent classes, and heightened preference for premium, exclusive, and customized luxury goods
  • Rapid expansion of e-commerce platforms unlocking new reach among urban and tech-savvy consumers
  • Social media and digital channels enhancing awareness and brand engagement-India had 491 million social media users (33.7% of its population) as of January 2025

Request sample copy of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-luxury-goods-market/requestsample

How Is AI Transforming the India Luxury Goods Market?

Technological advancement-especially AI-is reshaping the luxury sector in India by enabling:

  • Hyper-personalized shopping experiences: AI analyzes shopping behavior, preferences, and browsing patterns to recommend curated products and services, making consumers feel valued and understood
  • Virtual try-on and digital stylist tools: AI-powered interfaces allow consumers to visualize products (e.g., bags, jewelry) in real-time, bridging the gap between online and in-store shopping
  • Demand forecasting and efficient operations: AI tools help luxury brands manage inventory, optimize logistics, and forecast trends by learning from historical data, enhancing supply chain responsiveness
  • Influencer and marketing optimization: AI identifies the most relevant influencers using demographic and engagement data, improving campaign effectiveness and targeting precision
  • Growth of digital flagship experiences: Platforms like Tata CLiQ Luxury are integrating AI, AR/VR, personalized boutiques, and assisted selling to offer immersive,“high-tech, high-touch” luxury retail interfaces

Key Market Trends and Drivers

  • Rising disposable incomes and a growing affluent consumer base driving demand for luxury products
  • Urbanization and lifestyle evolution reshaping consumption patterns toward exclusivity and experience-based luxury
  • E-commerce expansion enabling wider geographic reach, including Tier-II and Tier-III cities
  • Social media platforms and aspirational marketing fueling luxury brand engagement and awareness
  • Sustainability and cultural personalization: growing interest in eco-friendly, traceable, and culturally resonant products

Market Segmentation

The report segments the market into the following categories:

Analysis by Product Type:

  • Watches and Jewellery
  • Perfumes and Cosmetics
  • Clothing
  • Bags/Purse
  • Others

Analysis by Distribution Channel:

  • Offline
  • Online

Analysis by End User:

  • Women
  • Men

Regional Analysis:

  • North India
  • West and Central India
  • South India
  • East and Northeast India

Explore the Full Report with Charts, Table of Contents, and List of Figures (Report link CTA): https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-luxury-goods-market

Latest Development in the Industry

  • The report features a comprehensive competitive landscape, including market structure, positioning of key players, winning strategies, competitive dashboards, company evaluation quadrant, and detailed profiles of leading companies
  • It also covers COVID-19 impacts, Porter's Five Forces, strategic recommendations, market dynamics, SWOT and value chain analyses, and tracks recent industry developments and technological trends

