Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Syria, Iraq talk about restart oil pipeline after twenty years

2025-08-14 05:40:56
(MENAFN) Iraq and Syria held talks on Tuesday about the potential revival of the Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline, according to a statement from the Iraqi prime minister’s office.

The discussions took place in Baghdad between Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Syrian Energy Minister Mohammad al-Bashir. The statement said the meeting “reviewed the prospects for bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields, particularly in the energy sector, in a manner that serves the interests of both brotherly peoples.”

Officials also explored “the possibility of reviving the Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline, in light of the formation of a joint technical committee to assess the condition of the pipeline and explore options for its rehabilitation, as one of the projects planned by the government in its efforts to diversify export outlets.”

Constructed in 1952, the pipeline transports crude oil from Kirkuk’s oil fields to the Syrian port of Baniyas on the Mediterranean. It has gone out of service several times, most recently in 2003, following extensive damage during the US invasion of Iraq, and has not been repaired since.

The meeting further addressed “joint opportunities to advance oil and petrochemical industries projects on the Mediterranean coast, as well as opportunities for coordination to address climate change and regulate water shares in the Euphrates River Basin.”

Al-Sudani highlighted “Iraq’s support for Syria’s stability and sovereignty over its territory, rejecting any aggression against it, while stressing the importance of enhancing coordination and solidarity to face common challenges and address the consequences of the ongoing (Israeli) aggression against Gaza.”

