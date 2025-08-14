At Least 26 Migrants Drown As Boat Sinks Near Italy's Lampedusa

At least 26 migrants drowned on Wednesday when a boat traveling from Libya to Europe capsized near the Italian island of Lampedusa. The Italian Coast Guard confirmed the tragedy, describing it as one of the deadliest recent incidents in the central Mediterranean.

Officials said the vessel, carrying a large number of migrants, had departed from the Libyan coast before encountering trouble in southern Italian waters. Lampedusa, located between Sicily and North Africa, lies along a primary migration route from the region.

Rescue teams were dispatched after receiving a distress signal and managed to save 60 people, bringing them safely to shore. Search operations remain ongoing for others feared missing.

International humanitarian organizations have repeatedly warned that the crossing from North Africa to southern Europe is among the most perilous migration routes in the world, claiming hundreds of lives annually.

In recent years, Lampedusa has become one of the main gateways for irregular migration to Europe, fueled by armed conflicts, economic collapse, and political instability in countries of origin.

The latest disaster has renewed calls for coordinated regional and international measures to address the root causes of migration, improve rescue operations, and protect vulnerable people at sea.

Observers warn that without urgent action, the Mediterranean will continue to witness such tragedies, as desperate migrants risk, and often lose, their lives seeking safety and better opportunities in Europe.

