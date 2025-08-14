Controversial Photo Of Iran's Foreign Minister In Iraq Sparks Global Media Attention

Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, drew widespread attention on social media during his visit to Iraq after being photographed wearing a black shawl over his head.

The image, taken at the shrine of Imam Ali in the holy city of Najaf, was published on Wednesday, August 13, sparking a wave of speculation and reactions.

Some social media users, particularly in independent Iranian outlets, interpreted the move as an attempt to conceal his identity or blend in, especially amid heightened tensions following Iran's recent 12-day conflict with Israel.

Araghchi had previously claimed that during the 12-day war, the“Zionist regime” of Israel had plotted to assassinate him.

The unusual image, combined with his earlier allegations, fueled speculation that the black shawl might be linked to security concerns.

While some online commentators treated the matter with humor, others saw it as a sign of Iranian officials' fear of Israeli threats.

Independent Iranian media, including Iran International, reported that the image had sparked reactions not only inside Iran but also internationally.

Waleed Gadban, a political adviser to Israel's representative at the United Nations, responded mockingly to the photo, writing,“You cannot hide.”

A few days earlier, Israel's defense minister had warned Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei:“When you come out of your hiding place, watch the sky above your head.”

This incident highlights how symbolic gestures and personal appearances by high-profile officials can quickly become flashpoints in the ongoing Iran–Israel tensions, amplifying both political narratives and public perception on a global scale.

