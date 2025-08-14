403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany, NATO to finance fifty hundred million dollars of US arms for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Germany and other NATO partners have agreed to finance a US weapons and ammunition package for Ukraine valued at up to $500 million, the Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday. The announcement followed a video conference of the “Coalition of the Willing,” a group of nations committed to supporting Ukraine, co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
“We thank the United States for its willingness to continue supplying weapons and ammunition to Ukraine and welcome the recently announced contributions from allies in this regard,” the ministry said. “With the decision to participate in the initiative, we underscore our commitment to substantially strengthening and reliably continuing our support for Ukraine and to alliance solidarity.”
The PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) mechanism will coordinate deliveries through NATO, ensuring that shipments target Ukraine’s most urgent military needs. Funding will come from European nations and Canada. The statement explained, “The support packages will include military goods that are either not produced by European industry or can be delivered faster by the US than by European partners or Canada in the intended scope. This includes, for example, critical air defense capabilities. These are urgently needed to counter the ongoing Russian airstrikes that are killing increasing numbers of civilians throughout Ukraine.”
US President Donald Trump initially paused arms shipments to Ukraine in early July but later agreed to resume supplies on the condition that European countries fund the military aid.
“We thank the United States for its willingness to continue supplying weapons and ammunition to Ukraine and welcome the recently announced contributions from allies in this regard,” the ministry said. “With the decision to participate in the initiative, we underscore our commitment to substantially strengthening and reliably continuing our support for Ukraine and to alliance solidarity.”
The PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) mechanism will coordinate deliveries through NATO, ensuring that shipments target Ukraine’s most urgent military needs. Funding will come from European nations and Canada. The statement explained, “The support packages will include military goods that are either not produced by European industry or can be delivered faster by the US than by European partners or Canada in the intended scope. This includes, for example, critical air defense capabilities. These are urgently needed to counter the ongoing Russian airstrikes that are killing increasing numbers of civilians throughout Ukraine.”
US President Donald Trump initially paused arms shipments to Ukraine in early July but later agreed to resume supplies on the condition that European countries fund the military aid.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment