Delhi Rain Fury: Huge Tree Falls In Kalkaji, Man Crushed To Death, Woman Stuck - VIDEO

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid incessant rainfall in Delhi-NCR on Thursday, a huge Neem tree fell on a vehicle in the Kalkaji area of the national capital. A man reportedly died, while a woman could be seen getting stuck and trying to free herself as the tree fell over several vehicles.

The incident took place in B Block of Kalkaji , where continuous heavy rainfall since late Wednesday evening led to the uprooting of a giant tree, an official told news agency PTI.

Several video of the incident emerged on social media. One such clip showed a woman stuck under the tree, hanging to a trunk to save herself from drowning and getting hurt.

In another video, a person claimed to show the scene, wherein, a person died while on the bike. He was lying dead under the huge tree.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old man and his daughter were critically injured after a huge tree fell on their motorcycle during heavy rain in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area on Thursday morning, an official told PTI.

Several vehicles parked in the vicinity were also damaged in the incident.

According to police, a father-daughter duo was riding through the locality when the tree suddenly uprooted and fell on them. The impact left both of them critically injured and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Civic agencies carry out operation to remove the tree and clear the road, news agency PTI reported.

As per the report, a hydraulic crane was deployed to remove the tree and clear the road, officials said.

Municipal authorities have been alerted to assess the damage and carry out necessary pruning in the area to prevent further incidents, the officials added.

Heavy rains lash Delhi

Heavy rain brought Delhi to a standstill on Thursday morning, leaving roads waterlogged and traffic gridlocked.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'orange' alert, warning of more rain during the day.

During the 24-hour period which ended at 8.30 am on Thursday, Delhi's primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded 13.1 mm of rainfall, Aya Nagar logged 57.4 mm, Palam 49.4 mm, Lodhi Road 12 mm, Pragati Maidan 9 mm, and Pusa 5 mm, according to the IMD.

The rain brought down the minimum temperature in Delhi to 23.6 degrees Celsius, 3.2 notches below normal. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The Delhi Traffic Police took to X to warn commuters about waterlogged areas.

"Due to the recent rains causing waterlogging at GTK Depot, Jahangirpuri, and Adarsh Nagar, traffic on Old GT Road is likely to be severely affected. To avoid congestion, commuters are advised to avoid taking Old GT Road and are requested to plan accordingly or take alternate routes," it said in a post.

(With inputs from agencies)