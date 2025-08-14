Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Germany Commits USD500M to U.S. Arms Shipments for Ukraine


2025-08-14 04:59:03
(MENAFN) Germany and fellow NATO members have committed to financing one of the earliest U.S. weapons and ammunition shipments to Ukraine, valued at up to $500 million, the German Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday.

The declaration followed a video summit of the "Coalition of the Willing," a coalition dedicated to backing Ukraine, co-led by French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

“We thank the United States for its willingness to continue supplying weapons and ammunition to Ukraine and welcome the recently announced contributions from allies in this regard,” the ministry stated. "With the decision to participate in the initiative, we underscore our commitment to substantially strengthening and reliably continuing our support for Ukraine and to alliance solidarity.”

NATO will oversee the distribution of aid under the newly formed PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) system, ensuring deliveries meet Ukraine’s most critical military demands. The financial backing will come from European nations and Canada.

"The support packages will include military goods that are either not produced by European industry or can be delivered faster by the US than by European partners or Canada in the intended scope," the statement detailed. “This includes, for example, critical air defense capabilities. These are urgently needed to counter the ongoing Russian airstrikes that are killing increasing numbers of civilians throughout Ukraine.”

Earlier in July, US President Donald Trump announced a pause in arms shipments to Ukraine, only to reverse course contingent on European countries funding the military assistance.

Official data reveals Germany as Ukraine’s leading military benefactor in Europe, contributing €40 billion ($46.8 billion) since 2022. This aid encompasses advanced weaponry such as Leopard 2 tanks, Gepard anti-aircraft systems, Marder infantry fighting vehicles, and Patriot and IRIS-T air defense platforms.

