Belmadi Targets Titles As Al Duhail Return To ACL Elite

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Duhail SC head coach Djamel Belmadi is aiming high after guiding his side back to the AFC Champions League (ACL) Elite stage with a thrilling 3-2 win over Iran's Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan on Tuesday.

First-half goals from Ibrahima Bamba, Adil Boulbina, and Krzysztof Piatek were enough to seal the victory for the Qatari side, who return to the continent's top-tier competition after missing out last season.

“We achieved our main goal which was to qualify, said Belmadi.

“The first half was strong; we created many chances and responded well after conceding first. Scoring three goals in quick succession gave us control.”

While the second half saw Sepahan close the gap, Al Duhail held firm to confirm their place in the upcoming League Stage.

“There was a dip in intensity, but we managed the game and kept the lead,” Belmadi added.

“Now we turn the page. The focus is on what's next - the domestic season and the Champions League. We want to compete on all fronts and win silverware this year."