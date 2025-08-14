403
Air Canada Announces Flight Cancellations as Strike Looms
(MENAFN) Air Canada announced Wednesday that it will begin canceling flights Thursday in anticipation of a looming strike by flight attendants. The disruption is expected to escalate, with more cancellations on Friday, and a complete halt of Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flights set for Saturday. Around 130,000 passengers could face cancellations daily due to the shutdown.
This announcement follows a notice from the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), representing 10,000 flight attendants, signaling their intention to strike. In response, Air Canada issued a 72-hour lockout notice to reduce the impact on its passengers.
However, flights operated by Air Canada Express through regional partners Jazz and PAL Airlines will continue as scheduled. These partners handle about 20% of Air Canada’s daily customer load, according to the airline.
Air Canada, which operates a fleet of 259 aircraft serving 65 countries across six continents, has been in negotiations with CUPE for over eight months to address issues like wage increases, ground pay, enhanced pensions and benefits, and improved crew rest periods. Despite these talks, the two sides have failed to reach an agreement.
CUPE revealed that 99.7% of its members voted in favor of a strike. In an attempt to resolve the deadlock, Air Canada has also requested government-led arbitration.
