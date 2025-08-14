403
Trump Signs Order to Enhance U.S. Space Industry
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed a landmark executive order designed to eliminate regulatory roadblocks and enhance the competitiveness of the U.S. space industry.
The White House stated that the order tasks the U.S. Secretary of Transportation with speeding up environmental reviews for launch and reentry licenses and permits, aiming to ensure the U.S. retains its position as a leader in space commercialization. The order also directs the review of existing regulations, with a focus on removing outdated, redundant, or overly restrictive rules that hinder the development of launch and reentry vehicles.
Moreover, the executive action instructs the Secretary of Commerce, working with the Secretaries of Defense, Transportation, and the NASA Administrator, to evaluate state compliance with the Coastal Zone Management Act (CZMA). This includes determining whether states are obstructing the development of spaceports or imposing local restrictions at odds with federal law.
In an effort to streamline spaceport development, the order also calls for the alignment of review processes between the Secretary of Defense, Secretary of Transportation, and the NASA Administrator, with a goal to eliminate redundant regulations.
A key feature of the order is the establishment of a faster approval process for novel space activities, designed to strengthen U.S. leadership in emerging space industries.
U.S. media outlets have pointed out that the order could significantly benefit Elon Musk’s SpaceX, a company that has frequently criticized delays caused by environmental impact assessments and post-flight investigations. These delays have hindered the company's testing of its new Starship rocket.
SpaceX, which now leads the U.S. space industry in launch frequency, has surpassed even NASA in the number of routine launches.
