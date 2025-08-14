403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy Says Trump Backs Security Guarantees
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump had shown willingness to offer his nation firm security commitments.
Speaking at a joint press briefing with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, Zelenskyy stated, “There must be truly reliable security guarantees. By the way, today President Trump spoke about his support for this and America's readiness to participate.”
The press conference followed a virtual meeting that included Zelenskyy, Trump, Merz, and other European heads of state. Zelenskyy revealed that the participants had reached an understanding on five shared principles aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
These principles were established in anticipation of an upcoming meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled to take place in Alaska on Friday.
Zelenskyy expressed optimism that the central focus of the Trump-Putin dialogue would be the establishment of an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.
He underscored that matters involving Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial boundaries cannot be debated without consideration “for our state, our people, the will of the state, the will of our people, and the Constitution of Ukraine.”
Reaffirming his stance, Zelenskyy emphasized that his perspective regarding the eastern Donbas region is “unchanged,” citing that it aligns with Ukraine’s foundational legal document.
“As long as the Constitution of the state remains unchanged, the position of the guarantor of this Constitution cannot change,” he asserted.
Zelenskyy further insisted that if Moscow refuses to agree to a truce during the Alaska summit, the pressure on Russia should intensify.
He accused Putin of “bluffing” when dismissing the effectiveness of international sanctions, suggesting that punitive measures must be escalated if peace efforts stall.
Speaking at a joint press briefing with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, Zelenskyy stated, “There must be truly reliable security guarantees. By the way, today President Trump spoke about his support for this and America's readiness to participate.”
The press conference followed a virtual meeting that included Zelenskyy, Trump, Merz, and other European heads of state. Zelenskyy revealed that the participants had reached an understanding on five shared principles aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
These principles were established in anticipation of an upcoming meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled to take place in Alaska on Friday.
Zelenskyy expressed optimism that the central focus of the Trump-Putin dialogue would be the establishment of an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.
He underscored that matters involving Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial boundaries cannot be debated without consideration “for our state, our people, the will of the state, the will of our people, and the Constitution of Ukraine.”
Reaffirming his stance, Zelenskyy emphasized that his perspective regarding the eastern Donbas region is “unchanged,” citing that it aligns with Ukraine’s foundational legal document.
“As long as the Constitution of the state remains unchanged, the position of the guarantor of this Constitution cannot change,” he asserted.
Zelenskyy further insisted that if Moscow refuses to agree to a truce during the Alaska summit, the pressure on Russia should intensify.
He accused Putin of “bluffing” when dismissing the effectiveness of international sanctions, suggesting that punitive measures must be escalated if peace efforts stall.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment