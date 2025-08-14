Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelenskyy Says Trump Backs Security Guarantees

2025-08-14 01:33:33
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump had shown willingness to offer his nation firm security commitments.

Speaking at a joint press briefing with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, Zelenskyy stated, “There must be truly reliable security guarantees. By the way, today President Trump spoke about his support for this and America's readiness to participate.”

The press conference followed a virtual meeting that included Zelenskyy, Trump, Merz, and other European heads of state. Zelenskyy revealed that the participants had reached an understanding on five shared principles aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

These principles were established in anticipation of an upcoming meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled to take place in Alaska on Friday.

Zelenskyy expressed optimism that the central focus of the Trump-Putin dialogue would be the establishment of an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.

He underscored that matters involving Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial boundaries cannot be debated without consideration “for our state, our people, the will of the state, the will of our people, and the Constitution of Ukraine.”

Reaffirming his stance, Zelenskyy emphasized that his perspective regarding the eastern Donbas region is “unchanged,” citing that it aligns with Ukraine’s foundational legal document.

“As long as the Constitution of the state remains unchanged, the position of the guarantor of this Constitution cannot change,” he asserted.

Zelenskyy further insisted that if Moscow refuses to agree to a truce during the Alaska summit, the pressure on Russia should intensify.

He accused Putin of “bluffing” when dismissing the effectiveness of international sanctions, suggesting that punitive measures must be escalated if peace efforts stall.

